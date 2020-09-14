Aranda, Holgorsen have long history

Aranda felt that Holgorsen was the link that pulled that Texas Tech offensive staff together. They also saw scenes from some pretty good movies.

“I’d always stop by and visit with Dana, and he would be doing a million different things," Aranda said. "At that point, we had movie clips that we would pick for each coach, and they would present it to the team to start the meeting. That was still Blockbuster video days.

“I remember specifically coming into Dana’s office, and he’s got a Blockbuster video on one side, looking through Tombstone to find a clip, and on this hand he’s trying to cut up tape. I’ve got a lot of respect for him – hard worker, authentic, smart. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Aranda built his career as a defensive coach while Holgorsen moved up the ladder from the offensive side. They’re also much different personality types as Aranda is quiet and studious while Holgorsen is gregarious.

But there has always been a great amount of respect between the two coaches.