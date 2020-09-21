Aranda hoping to finally open season

The Houston game was called off due to an unidentified position group on the Baylor squad that had a combination of too many positive COVID-19 cases and too many players who were undergoing contact tracing.

Under CDC and Big 12 guidelines, Rhoades said players who have had primary contact with a person testing positive must self-quarantine for 14 days even if they’ve tested negative.

“Right now, there is no mechanism to test out of it,” Rhoades said. “That’s a hard and fast rule. That’s the conversation everyone is having quite frankly. That’s the conversation the Big 12 is having and I’m sure the SEC is having. That’s the conversation the ACC is having. We’re all having that conversation about is there a way here in the future that you can test out of that.”

According to Big 12 COVID-19 rules, teams must have a minimum of 53 players available for games, including at least seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.

Aranda is encouraged that the Bears will be able to play Kansas because five players are returning to the position group that led to the postponement of the Houston game.