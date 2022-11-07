Aranda keeps focus on Kansas State, not big picture

The race for the Big 12 championship game is heated heading into the final three weeks, and the Bears are squarely in the heart of it.

But Baylor coach Dave Aranda won’t bring it up to his surging team, which has won its last three games to tie Kansas State and Texas at 4-2 for second in the Big 12 behind unbeaten TCU at 6-0.

The Bears moved into contention by focusing on the task ahead, not the big picture. Aranda doesn’t want that to change as the Bears prepare for the No. 23 Wildcats at 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

“We have a pretty voracious appetite of just good things about us,” Aranda said. “So I think to keep the focus on what’s right in front of us and what we have to do today and to make this meeting we’re about to have be the best, and the walk-through we’re about to have to be the best, and this practice we’re about to have to be the best, and keep it there is what we’ve been doing these past couple weeks. So we’re hoping to continue doing that.”

Hungry to get back to the Big 12 championship game, the Bears are in control of their own destiny. Three more wins would put the Bears back at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where they pulled off a thrilling 21-16 win over Oklahoma State to win the 2021 championship.

After facing Kansas State, the Bears host No. 4 TCU on Nov. 19 before playing the regular season finale against No. 18 Texas on Nov. 25 in Austin.

While the Bears are coming off road wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the Wildcats have lost two of their last three games, including a 38-28 road loss to TCU on Oct. 22 and last weekend’s 34-27 home loss to Texas.

But in between those two losses, the Wildcats showed everything they can be by pulverizing Oklahoma State, 48-0, on homecoming in Manhattan, Kan.

“I’m always impressed with Coach (Chris) Klieman and Kansas State,” Aranda said. “I think they play a game that I really respect and our staff does. Tough, physical defensively, their effort is outstanding. Offensively, it’s a smart attack. They look for matchups in the passing game and then in the running game they look for angles and numbers. What a challenge we have in front of us.”

After missing the blowout of Oklahoma State with a knee injury, quarterback Adrian Martinez was back against the Longhorns as he hit 24 of 36 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He's also a running threat as he picked up 52 yards and a score against Texas.

“I think he feels empowered,” Aranda said. “I think when you see him open up, he has really, really good long speed. It’s impressive to watch. We’re going to do everything we can to not allow him to open up. I think he’s got good arm strength. His anticipation and his ability to throw to guys open has improved as the season has gone on.”

Martinez is joined in the backfield by veteran Deuce Vaughn, a small, quick runner who ranks third in the Big 12 by rushing for 975 yards and five touchdowns.

Vaughn has rushed for 3,021 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons for the Wildcats and is also a major receiving threat with 104 career catches for 1,118 yards and eight scores.

“He runs with such passion and such vision, and his top end speed is good,” Aranda said. “His quickness is elite, his burst is elite. Vision is so strong. And on top of that though, I’m just going to say, is that they do a great job of creating angles and getting leverage for their run game.”

Like Baylor, Kansas State features one of the best defenses in the league. While the Bears rank second in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 355 yards per game, the Wildcats are a spot behind by allowing 367.2 yards per game.

The Wildcats rank second in scoring defense by allowing 19.1 points per game while Baylor is fourth by allowing 24.6 points. Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a premier defender who leads the Big 12 with 7.5 sacks.

Baylor’s defense has intercepted eight passes during the last two games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma. But the Bears want to tighten up defensively after allowing 499 yards against the Sooners, and it starts with the right mindset.

“I think it’s been fierce with reality and not thinking that we or me is someone that they’re not,” Aranda said. “That’s No. 1. And then, No. 2 is recognizing that life is hard and that things are not given to you and you have to work for things and sacrifice. I think all of those are kind of life lessons that particularly on that side of it we’re still learning.”

The flu bug hit the Bears last week, and running back Richard Reese was affected as he was limited to four carries for seven yards and a touchdown. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams stepped in and rushed for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

“We had guys that were battling through that,” Aranda said. “It started out as a trickle, as these things normally do, and toward the end of the week it became a thing. A lot of those guys are back. So I think as it stands now, we’re in good standing. But we probably were at this time last week, too. So we’ve got to continue to keep things clean, wash our hands and do all the things that we know we’re supposed to be doing and probably need to do better.”