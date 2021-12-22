Aranda, Kiffin renew rivalry in Sugar Bowl

Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin were both hot names in the coaching carousel.
But both made it very clear they weren’t going anywhere.
Ole Miss announced Dec. 6 that it had extended Kiffin’s contract until 2025. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said Aranda has reached a verbal agreement to amend his contract, and a formal announcement will be forthcoming.
Both coaches are thrilled to be playing in the Sugar Bowl in a matchup that appeared highly unlikely coming into the season.
“To play an opponent like Mississippi with coach Kiffin and just his track record and his expertise, and just the eyes that are on him and the program, I know will bring big viewership to the game," Aranda said. "I think it’s a good contrast in styles, and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”
Like Aranda, Kiffin is completing the second year of his program. They’ve each led their teams to remarkable rises as the Bears have gone from 2-7 in Aranda’s 2020 debut season to an 11-2 Big 12 championship season while Ole Miss has risen from 5-5 in 2020 to 10-2 this season.
“We’re excited,” Kiffin said. “This is an awesome opportunity to play in a major bowl game. Every kid who grew up in this area wants to play in the Sugar Bowl. We didn’t know we’d be in the Sugar Bowl this quickly. We’re very blessed to be in this position, and we’re thankful for the way it’s all come together."
While this is Aranda’s first head coaching job after building his career as a defensive coordinator, Kiffin has a long history as a head coach.
Before arriving at Ole Miss in 2020, Kiffin’s first head coaching job was as a 31-year-old with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders in 2007-2008. He was head coach at Tennessee in 2009, USC from 2010-13, and Florida Atlantic from 2017-19.
When Kiffin was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2016, he coached against Aranda, who was then LSU’s first-year defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide won that game, 10-0.
Aranda believes his past experience against Kiffin can be beneficial to a degree.
“I think what you get is just how we think,’ Aranda said. “Like for me, looking at his view if things aren’t working, what does he go to? His view of what third downs are, or how to attack man coverage, or how to attack drop-eight coverage.
“I think those are kind of those foundational, simple, concise things if you know somebody, to a degree. So less specific, more general, more wide-ranging. He definitely has those for me as well. So it does add a layer to the game."
Kiffin doesn’t expect to draw much from experience against Aranda that could benefit the Rebels' preparation for the Sugar Bowl. But he has tremendous respect for Aranda.
“I know our system is so much different than it was years ago,” Kiffin said. “But this is an opportunity to play a great program in Baylor. They’re well-coached, and you can tell the passion coach Aranda has for his players. It will be an awesome matchup.”
One of the key matchups will be Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral against a Baylor defense that has played high-level football throughout the season.
Corral is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country as he’s completed 68.4 percent for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 597 yards and 11 scores.
This will be his final game for the Rebels since he’s already declared for the NFL Draft as a projected top 10 pick. It will also be the last game at Ole Miss for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, a former assistant coach under Art Briles at Baylor, who will take over as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator.
“This will be one more chance for them to see us and Matt,” Kiffin said. “He’s a special kid. I saw him go up to our fans after the Egg Bowl (against rival Mississippi State), and I almost got emotional. I had to remind myself that he’s got one more. He’s such a great leader and such a great kid, and I proud of him and to be his coach.”
Aranda expects to have junior Gerry Bohanon back at quarterback after he sat out the last two wins against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. After Bohanon suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Baylor’s 20-10 win over Kansas State on Nov. 20, redshirt Blake Shapen stepped in.