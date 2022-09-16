Aranda looks to the Boss for inspiration against Texas State

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen is known for his marathon high energy concerts that often stretch three to four hours even as he’s aged into his 70s.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda wants his squad to bring Springsteen’s regenerative spirit to every game beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas State at McLane Stadium.

“He doesn't see concerts as just a routine, he sees it as a renewal,” Aranda said. “And he talks about how he's playing "Born to Run'' however many times, but it ain't like that. Each time, it's a new time because there's someone bringing somebody for the first time that listened to him.”

In other words, Aranda wants the Bears to “Prove it All Night.”

Regardless of the Boss reference, Aranda would like to see the No. 17 Bears bounce back in a big way following last weekend’s 26-20 double overtime loss to No. 12 BYU in Provo, Utah.

The Bears (1-1) hope to produce a cleaner game after committing 14 penalties for 117 yards. They want to play a crisper offensive game after finishing with just 289 yards against a strong BYU defense.

Baylor’s defense is seeking to force more turnovers, and the kicking game needs to be more consistent after Isaiah Hankins missed an extra point in regulation and a 43-yard field goal in the second overtime.

“The review of the game was humbling, but at the same time it was a great learning experience,” Aranda said. “There’s a lot to be improved upon. I think those are things that are really the task within the task for us in terms of where everything is at with staff to staff, staff to players, players to staff, and so we’re really looking at that as an opportunity to bring this team closer and to grow as a team.”

The Bears heavily committed to the run against BYU as they reeled off 52 carries for 152 yards. Starting running back Taye McWilliams went out in the first half after taking a hard shot from BYU linebacker Max Tooley, and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

But Craig “Sqwirl” Williams led the Bears with 68 yards on 17 carries while Qualan Jones produced 67 yards on 16 carries.

“Losing Taye, it hurts, but everybody in the room, they prepare like the starter,” Williams said. “I'm sure everybody in the room is ready to go out there, and if their number’s called, they're ready to play.”

However, Baylor didn’t hit any deep passes downfield as Blake Shapen’s longest completion was 19 yards to Gavin Holmes. Shapen finished 18 of 28 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims, and was sacked four times.

“I think we’ve got to do a better job of getting rid of it,” Aranda said. “A lot of them were out of the pocket sacks. So that has been talked about and recognized, and we’re going to have to apply that moving forward. But I think the routes and the discipline to the details of the routes and the speed in which we’re running the routes, all of it has a lot of room for improvement.”

While the defense kept the Bears in the game by holding the Cougars to 366 yards, they didn’t force any turnovers. The only turnover the defense has produced was in the season opening 69-10 win over UAlbany when Bryson Jackson forced and recovered a fumble.

The Bears will play the first half without senior middle linebacker Dillon Doyle, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter against BYU. Redshirt freshman Tyrone Brown stepped in and finished with five tackles against the Cougars.

“I like playing next to Dillon, and he’s a great guy on and off the field,” said Baylor linebacker Matt Jones. “But I have a lot of confidence in Tyrone. He has really good instincts, and he flies to the ball. I just have great confidence that he’s going to do his job, read his keys and do everything he needs to do to get the job done.”

After delivering an unimpressive 29-20 season-opening win over Texas State in 2021, the Bears will seek a more polished performance in the rematch.

The Bobcats (1-1) appear to be an improved team following last week’s 41-12 blowout of FIU after a 38-14 season-opening loss to Nevada. Calvin Hill was the catalyst against FIU as he rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown while Layne Hatcher hit 15 of 30 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas State’s defense limited FIU to 62 yards rushing and intercepted two passes and collected three sacks. The Bears expect a competitive game as they try to build some momentum heading into the Sept. 24 Big 12 opener against Iowa State in Ames.

“We respect all opponents,” said Baylor safety Devin Neal. “You can’t see the team logo, you can’t see the name, because when you disrespect your opponent, that’s when you have your worst games. I see a team that loves to do RPOs. They have really good receivers, I’ll give them that. They got a solid team, nothing bad to say about them.”

The Bears will go from kicking off at 9:25 p.m. CT against BYU to 11 a.m. against Texas State. That’s fine with Matt Jones, and a lot of his Baylor teammates agree.

“Honestly, in my opinion, I love the early games,” Jones said. “And I know a lot of people on the team love the early games, because a lot of people are just like, ‘Yeah, wake up, do our thing. Get right to it.’ It’s immediate, it’s right off the bat compared to a night game like the other night. We were just sitting there waiting, you’re anticipating, you’re sitting there like ‘Come on, come on, come on.’”