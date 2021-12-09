Aranda named AP Big 12 coach of year

Baylor's Dave Aranda was named Associated Press Big 12 coach of the year following the No. 6 Bears' conference championship.
The Bears rose from 2-7 in Aranda's debut 2020 season to 11-2 this season. After finishing 7-2 in the Big 12 regular season, the Bears knocked off then-No. 5 Oklahoma State, 21-16, in the Big 12 championship game last weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to earn a Sugar Bowl berth against Ole Miss.
Baylor safety Jalen Pitre earned Big 12 defensive player of the year after collecting 17.5 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles and intercepting a pair of passes. Iowa State's Breece Hall was named offensive player of the year after leading the Big 12 with 1,472 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named newcomer of the year after making 62 catches for a league-high 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Baylor earned five first-team all-Big 12 selections, including Pitre, linebacker Terrel Bernard, noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika, offensive tackle Connor Galvin, and all-purpose Trestan Ebner.
Baylor's second-team picks included running back Abram Smith, center Jacob Gall and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
