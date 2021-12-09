 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aranda named AP Big 12 coach of year
0 comments

Aranda named AP Big 12 coach of year

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Football

Baylor's Dave Aranda was named AP Big 12 coach of the year following the Bears' rise from 2-7 in 2020 to 11-2 this year.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor's Dave Aranda was named Associated Press Big 12 coach of the year following the No. 6 Bears' conference championship.

The Bears rose from 2-7 in Aranda's debut 2020 season to 11-2 this season. After finishing 7-2 in the Big 12 regular season, the Bears knocked off then-No. 5 Oklahoma State, 21-16, in the Big 12 championship game last weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to earn a Sugar Bowl berth against Ole Miss.

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre earned Big 12 defensive player of the year after collecting 17.5 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles and intercepting a pair of passes. Iowa State's Breece Hall was named offensive player of the year after leading the Big 12 with 1,472 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named newcomer of the year after making 62 catches for a league-high 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Baylor earned five first-team all-Big 12 selections, including Pitre, linebacker Terrel Bernard, noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika, offensive tackle Connor Galvin, and all-purpose Trestan Ebner.

Baylor's second-team picks included running back Abram Smith, center Jacob Gall and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert