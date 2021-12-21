 Skip to main content
Aranda named Dodd Award finalist
AP All Big 12 Football

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy, which honors the top coach who embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

 Ray Carlin, Associated Press

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been named one of five finalists for the Dodd Trophy, which honors the nation's top coach who embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

Aranda is joined as a finalist by Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Pitt's Pat Narduzzi.

The Bears are 11-2 this season following their 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. Baylor will face Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Additionally, Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard has received honorable mention recognition for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Bernard was named first-team all-Big 12 in 2021 after going down with a shoulder injury at midseason in 2020.

 

