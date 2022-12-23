Aranda optimistic about Baylor football despite disappointing season

Baylor coach Dave Aranda never thinks he has all the answers.

As a third-year head coach, Aranda is always learning, evolving and asking himself what he needs to do better.

After the incredible high of winning the 2021 Big 12 championship with one of the most exciting finishes in school history, Baylor’s followup was a huge disappointment.

Picked to repeat as conference champions, the Bears struggled through a mediocre 6-7 season that ended with four straight losses. They won only half as many games as they did in last year’s school-record 12-2 season.

The contrasting bowl experiences of the last two seasons couldn’t have been more striking: A 21-7 defensive masterpiece against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl was followed by an uninspired 30-15 loss to Air Force in frigid 13-degree weather in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon Carter Stadium.

Aranda has been going through a lot of self-evaluation while beginning to develop a plan to make next year’s team more like the 2021 version than the 2022 model.

“I think it’s a lot of learning for me,” Aranda said. “I look back now, and have had some time to do this, and I did see some things coming. There’s other things I didn’t see coming. And that’s probably a lack of experience on my part. I need to be real transparent about that because that only makes you better.”

Baylor’s Big 12 championship squad played the complementary football that Aranda craves.

A balanced offense that featured great leadership from quarterback Gerry Bohanon and running back Abram Smith was complemented by a veteran ball-hawking defense that was keyed by highly respected leaders like All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard.

That level of player leadership wasn’t there this season. Neither were the game-turning plays – the big defensive turnover or key offensive passes and runs – that helped the Bears pull out nearly every tight game in 2021.

Aranda chose sophomore Blake Shapen over returning starter Bohanon following spring drills. But Shapen is clearly a work in progress who needs to make better decisions after throwing 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season along with several costly fumbles.

While Baylor’s running game was solid much of the season behind Big 12 offensive freshman of the year Richard Reese, it could disappear at times. In the Armed Forces Bowl, the Bears picked up just 42 yards rushing on 26 carries against an Air Force team that leads the nation in total defense.

“I think it really starts with the run game, that’s really the identity of our offense and, you could argue, our team,” Aranda said. “A lot of credit goes to Air Force, always being where they need to be and the effort that they played with, all of it. But yet I don’t think we held up to our side of the bargain. Then I could see Blake pressing, and it just kind of fell apart from there. A very bad ending, and disappointed in that, a lot to improve on.”

Coming into this season, Baylor’s veteran offensive and defensive lines were expected to be the strength of the team. But neither side played as well as last season, and now Aranda faces the task of replacing a ton of seniors up front.

Baylor has hit the transfer portal to bring in the Barrington brothers from BYU to shore up an offensive line that’s losing all-Big 12 players in left tackle Connor Galvin, center Jacob Gall and guard Grant Miller. Additionally, starting sophomore guard Micah Mazzccua entered the transfer portal.

Clark Barrington has started for BYU for four seasons and will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the 2020 COVID-19 exemption. He’ll join his brother, sophomore Campbell Barrington, but the Bears will also need a lot of younger linemen to step up.

The addition of Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson will add depth to an offensive backfield that already has Reese and Qualan Jones returning. Taye McWilliams missed most of the season with concussion issues, but could also return.

“As the college football world changes with the transfer portal and everything else, just my personal view of that, how that’s something here to stay and how that benefits us,” Aranda said. “I think all of that has grown throughout this year. And this year could almost be looked at as a lesson in that.”

The Bears also picked up former Arkansas receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. from the transfer portal to augment a receiving cops that returns Monaray Baldwin, Hal Presley and Josh Cameron.

But now Aranda’s biggest task will be to find a transfer quarterback after Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad made a last-minute flip to Oregon on Wednesday morning after he was committed to Baylor for 15 months.

“The morning of signing, I show up and it’s early in the morning and one of our video guys is there and I’m going to grab a cup of coffee and I asked him how he was doing, and he says ‘Ah you know, not great,'” Aranda said. “And I asked him what’s going on and he brought up the recruiting part. I just think that was a struggle for us with the losing and everything else. It just kind of permeates.”

But Aranda is still excited about his new 22-player class, and believes there’s a lot of potential across the board.

“I think the staff meeting we had Wednesday morning, it was look at all the guys we got, look at all the talent we have, and the people that are going to be a part of Baylor, and the families that are going to be a part of Baylor, and how much they wanted to come to Baylor,” Aranda said. “People that are going to make you and me and everyone else so much better.”

Defensively, the Bears will need to replace standouts like noseguard Siaki Ika, linemen Cole Maxwell and TJ Franklin, linebackers Dillon Doyle and Bryson Jackson, safety Christian Morgan and cornerback Mark Milton.

Despite the pain of losing the last four games, Doyle had a hard time saying goodbye to his teammates following the loss to Air Force.

“Looking back, you always see things you could have done better,” Doyle said. “But I’m thankful for the opportunity to step out there tonight one last time with those guys. I was going around the locker room before this and hugging every guy. It’s three years worth of relationships, so it was definitely hard to say goodbye.”

But the Bears have an impressive group of veterans returning like lineman Gabe Hall, linebackers Matt Jones and Garmon Randolph, safety Devin Lemear and cornerback Lorando Johnson. Senior safety Al Walcott also has a year of eligibility remaining due to the 2020 COVID-19 exemption.

Aranda is in the process of finding a defensive coordinator after dismissing Ron Roberts following the regular season. Roberts has since become Auburn's defensive coordinator.

“We are looking for a coach that is about seeing the people, that regardless of the performance or outcome that they are about that person that is more about the relationships," Aranda said. "They have to be in tune with the trends and everything it means for defensive football. We are deep in the process and look forward to finishing up.”

Aranda believes the Bears will grow from the disappointments they suffered through this season and become a stronger team in 2023. But this year was clearly a setback for a program that was the envy of the Big 12 not very long ago.

“I just see us getting better,” Aranda said. “I think the guys that are returning, to see the work despite not to see the instant gratification, and to continue to work. They’ve seen that. And they’ve seen the adversity and how to handle it, and I think we’ll only be better because of it.”