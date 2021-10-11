Aranda relying on former BYU assistants for Baylor's scouting report

“I've been really impressed with the things I've seen from what Grimes has done there,” Sitake said. “Grimmy's a good coach, so we've been very fortunate to have him here for three years and to have Mateos here for a couple of years as well. They know our personnel, they know our scheme. But that's just college football, that happens and we're just going to have to prepare.”

The Cougars jumped off to a 5-0 start with impressive wins over a trio of Pac-12 schools, including Arizona, then-No. 18 Utah, and then-No. 19 Arizona State.

After reaching No. 10 in the nation, the Cougars committed four turnovers that led to a 26-17 loss to Boise State last weekend in Provo. Correcting last week’s mistakes will be Sitake’s focus, not on whether Grimes and Mateos will have extra insight into BYU’s program.

“I'm really more focused on what we need to do as a team, focused on our issues first, and then we know that they know a little bit about our program and our personnel, but that's all right,” Sitake said. “It doesn't really mean anything if we don't fix the problems that happened from last Saturday.”

Aranda knows how dangerous BYU quarterback Jaren Hall can be with his arm and his legs as he’s thrown for 863 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 163 yards while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.