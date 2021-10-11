Aranda relying on former BYU assistants

Dave Aranda doesn’t have to look farther than Baylor’s football offices to get an in-depth scouting report on No. 19 BYU.
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes served at BYU in the same capacity from 2018-20 while offensive line coach Eric Mateos did the same job on the Cougars’ coaching staff the past two seasons.
Aranda will look to them for knowledge of the Cougars, who will roll into McLane Stadium for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game that will be televised on ESPN.
“Their input just on philosophies is going to be helpful for us,” Aranda said. “I try to be really honed in on what we’re asking and what’s important and what’s not. Jeff and Eric, and (Baylor quality control coach) Matt Mitchell is with us too, so that they feel that they can say what they want to say and not have to say something that they don’t feel that they are not comfortable with.”
The Bears will get an up-close preview of their future Big 12 opponent, which will join the league in 2023. Baylor and BYU will play a 2022 nonconference game in Provo, Utah.
The Cougars have been a longtime college football force that has a 1984 national championship on their resume under legendary coach LaVell Edwards. BYU coach Kalani Sitake is looking forward to the matchup as well as getting reacquainted with Grimes and Mateos.
“I've been really impressed with the things I've seen from what Grimes has done there,” Sitake said. “Grimmy's a good coach, so we've been very fortunate to have him here for three years and to have Mateos here for a couple of years as well. They know our personnel, they know our scheme. But that's just college football, that happens and we're just going to have to prepare.”
The Cougars jumped off to a 5-0 start with impressive wins over a trio of Pac-12 schools, including Arizona, then-No. 18 Utah, and then-No. 19 Arizona State.
After reaching No. 10 in the nation, the Cougars committed four turnovers that led to a 26-17 loss to Boise State last weekend in Provo. Correcting last week’s mistakes will be Sitake’s focus, not on whether Grimes and Mateos will have extra insight into BYU’s program.
“I'm really more focused on what we need to do as a team, focused on our issues first, and then we know that they know a little bit about our program and our personnel, but that's all right,” Sitake said. “It doesn't really mean anything if we don't fix the problems that happened from last Saturday.”
Aranda knows how dangerous BYU quarterback Jaren Hall can be with his arm and his legs as he’s thrown for 863 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 163 yards while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
“I have a lot of respect for him and for their attack,” Aranda said. “I think there is a great competitiveness there and a great instinct there, so it’s more layers to their approach with him and what he can do. So that’s something we’re looking at right now. If it doesn’t start there, it’s closely followed there.”
The Cougars also feature 5-11, 220-pound bulldozer Tyler Allgeier, who has piled up 637 yards rushing and eight touchdowns this season after rushing for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020.
“It looks like it’s a linebacker playing running back,” Aranda said. “He’s just the driver of that attack and the physicality. So he has an eight-yard run, falls forward, gets up off of a linebacker that he just put in the ground. I think everything is kind of energized by that. We have faced running attacks before, but not to the level of this. You can see it, believe it, and now it’s up to us to stop it.”
While BYU hopes to rebound from the loss to Boise State, Baylor wants to build off its 45-20 win over West Virginia.
It was a tour de force performance for quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who threw for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns, and for Baylor’s defense that amassed a season-high six sacks.
Making his sixth start, Bohanon was particularly impressive as the Baylor coaches put a big load on his shoulders, and proved he was up to the task. But Aranda wasn’t surprised because of Bohanon’s work ethic and his ability to relate to his teammates.
“I think it's care factor,” Aranda said. “I think of that right away. I think of being coachable. I think of all the time that he's put into it and just his effort and his work ethic. I think of his ability to come back from failure. When you meet Gerry or when you pass him in the hallway, he just radiates success and confidence.”
With Bohanon’s passing success, the Bears eventually cranked up their running game against the Mountaineers as they finished with 171 yards, including 87 yards on 11 carries by Abram Smith and 53 yards on eight carries by Trestan Ebner.
Since his first press conference after becoming Baylor’s offensive coordinator in January, Grimes has stressed that the Bears want to establish the run and play a physical offensive style that he refers to as RVO.
“RVO stands for Reliable Violent Offense,” Grimes said. “Those two words, reliable and violent, I think are the two things that are critical to an offense being able to succeed. Reliable meaning you’re consistently good, you can be trusted, you can do things the right way all the time.”
During his final season at BYU, Grimes’ offense finished third nationally with 43.5 points per game and seventh nationally with 522.2 yards behind Zach Wilson’s passing and Allgeier’s running.
This year’s BYU offense isn’t as explosive as Grimes’ attack in 2020 as the Cougars are averaging 404.2 yards and 27.2 points per game. The Cougars’ defense has been solid by allowing 367.7 yards and 20.5 points per game as freshman linebacker Ben Bywater has collected 49 tackles with four for loss while sophomore linebacker Payton Wilgar has recorded 35 tackles with six for loss.
Aranda expects BYU to be highly motivated following its loss to Boise State. With their entry into the Big 12 only two years away, the Cougars will want to put on a memorable show as a preview of things to come.
“I know BYU is going to be an angry team and they’re going to be motivated and they’re going to want the stage, to show that they belong,” Aranda said. “I think from a big-picture view, I can kind of see that question. I think from our seat, what’s in front of our windshield, it’s more of a here’s a team that’s looking to prove something and bringing some intensity that we have to exceed.”