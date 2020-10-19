 Skip to main content
Aranda says no players, coaches test positive Sunday
baylor football (copy)

Baylor is hoping to be back on the field Saturday at Texas after reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said no players or coaches on the football team tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as the Bears prepare for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Texas in Austin.

The Bears returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Oct. 7 due to a COVID-19 outbreak that included 28 players and 14 coaches testing positive. Additionally, 17 Baylor football players were undergoing contact tracing last Monday.

Aranda said he hopes to have most of the team available to practice by Wednesday. Due to coronavirus issues, the Bears have played just two games this season, opening with a 47-14 win over Kansas on Sept. 26 before dropping a 27-21 double-overtime decision to West Virginia in Morgantown in their last game Oct. 3.

“It’s good to be back,” Aranda said. “We had a walk through with the players (on Sunday) and had great excitement.”

