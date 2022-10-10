Aranda seeking more maturity for Bears in preparation for WVU

Before making the long trek to West Virginia, Baylor coach Dave Aranda wants to make sure everything is right with his team internally.

Some of Baylor’s flaws came to light in its 36-25 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma State on Oct. 1 at McLane Stadium.

So the Bears spent their bye week addressing the need for more leadership and maturity from upperclassmen and the opportunity for younger players to keep developing in their roles.

“Underneath all the schemes and techniques, I think there is a level of immaturity or just youth that we’re really working on growing,” Aranda said. “With the vets, there’s some complacency that we’re working on getting rid of and waking up from. So I think the week was good in those respects and getting everybody on the same page in terms of where we’re at and what it takes to go where we want to go.”

The Bears will need to take another step forward in their maturation when they face the Mountaineers in Morgantown at 6 p.m. Thursday. They've never flown home happy. Since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012, Baylor has lost all five games at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Bears (3-2, 1-1) have already played in two tough road environments with passionate fans, dropping a 26-20 double-overtime decision to BYU on Sept. 10 in Provo and pulling out a 31-24 win over Iowa State on Sept. 24 in Ames.

They hope those experiences will help prepare them for a raucous West Virginia crowd that’s anxious to see the Mountaineers (3-2) win their first Big 12 game after losses to Kansas and Texas.

“Provo was great preparation for this game and for the rest of the season, because we know all the hostile, away environments we’re going to be in,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “And I think that’s got to be one of the best in the nation with how crazy those fans were and how loud that place was. And I think it’s only going to make us better. It’s going to make us more prepared and more clean with things like that.”

While this will be Baylor’s first Thursday date, West Virginia will play its third in six games. The Mountaineers’ two previous Thursday night games were on the road as they dropped a 38-31 decision to Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 and rolled to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Sept. 22.

Aranda has tried to keep his team in a similar routine as Saturday games.

“The coaches do a really good job of keeping the schedule pretty strict in how we do things,” Gall said. “We didn’t change one thing. Like Sunday could be a Tuesday, and it’s got to be exactly the same, really don’t change anything. I’ve been around the block a couple times, so I know. But I think guys are definitely focused with this schedule kind of being the same. So I think it helps a lot.”

In the loss to the Cowboys, the Baylor defense allowed more than 100 yards rushing for the first time this season as the Cowboys picked up 166.

While quarterback Blake Shapen hit 28 of 40 passes for a career-high 345 yards with two touchdowns to Monaray Baldwin, he also threw two costly fourth-quarter interceptions. The first wasn’t his fault as the ball slipped through Gavin Holmes’ hands to Thomas Harper.

During the bye week, Aranda has been impressed with the focus Shapen has shown in practice following the ups and downs of the Oklahoma State game.

“He’s been very business-like, I think very into the details and into the energy of the team,” Aranda said. “I think as we go, from one week to the next, there is a growth in him and a more willingness and probably readiness to say what he feels. And I think that’s way important for us.”

Shapen and West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels have delivered similar types of seasons. Shapen ranks seventh in the Big 12 in passing efficiency as he’s completed 69.3 percent for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

Daniels ranks sixth in the Big 12 as he’s completed 63.5 percent for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s a fifth-year junior who has been around the block and across the country, playing two seasons at USC before transferring to Georgia for two seasons, and now finally to West Virginia.

“I think his arm strength is elite,” Aranda said. “There’s a command that when you watch it on tape it really jumps off the screen. There’s a poise that he has. He can throw deep down field or across the field and be on the money with it. The offense has grown around him.”

During the bye week, Baylor senior running back Josh Fleeks entered the transfer portal. He had carried three times for 27 yards and made two catches for 49 yards in three games.

“I’m a big fan of Josh, and I want the best for him,” Aranda said. “Just to see how close he is to finishing off academically and all the work that he’s put into it, and all the work that everyone here at Baylor has put into him, I think if you had your choice, you’d rather have all of it end here. But I can understand and I see his view, and I wish him the best and want him to be able to finish with a degree, and I want him to be able to have the opportunities that he wants.”