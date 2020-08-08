Aranda shows adaptability during coronavirus crisis

Now Aranda’s players and staff are back on campus as the Bears began preseason practices Saturday. There’s a ton of work ahead as the Bears adjust to the new staff’s offensive and defensive schemes and terminology. There’s still a lot of uncertainty as Baylor and the Big 12 work out a revised 10-game schedule while navigating COVID-19 restrictions.

But Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has the same faith in the 43-year-old Aranda now as he did in January when he hired the defensive coordinator of LSU’s 2019 national championship team to replace Matt Rhule as the Bears’ head coach. Rhule became the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers after leading Baylor to an 11-3 season capped by a Sugar Bowl appearance.

The leadership Aranda has shown while dealing with the challenging circumstances caused by the pandemic is no surprise to Rhoades.

“It has confirmed my belief that Dave is a great fit for who we are,” Rhoades said. “Obviously, very shortly after he started at Baylor, we faced something none of us had ever been faced with before. Students had to go home, everything was online, and there was no (football) activity. There was no time or opportunity to develop relationships and trust on campus.