Aranda sticking with Brewer at QB

The Bears were in good position to beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock after opening up a 23-12 lead through three quarters. But the Red Raiders scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and moved 79 yards on their final drive to set up Jonathan Garibay’s 25-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Baylor's one-point loss to the Red Raiders followed a 38-31 loss to Iowa State in Ames where Brewer was intercepted in the end zone with 57 seconds remaining.

“We’ve had some gut punches in the past few weeks,” Aranda said. “The guys hurt so much because they know that with two or three plays, maybe the outcome is different.”

Aranda said the Bears will have to work through fatigue late in games to pull out close wins.

“When we’re tired and when pressure is up against us, we have to be creative in those situations in practice,” Aranda said. “There are things we can work on to close out and finish strong. We have to focus and execute. We’ve got to do our job when it matters.”

Since Brewer and Baylor’s other seniors went through a one-win season in 2017, they can draw on that experience to understand what it takes to stay positive and try to keep building as they enter the final three games of this COVID-19 shortened season.

“It’s some help that guys have gone through that before, and to stick to your guns and do what you believe in and continue to build,” Aranda said. “They can talk from experience of being in those fights before.”

