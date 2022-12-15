Aranda takes over defensive coaching responsibilities for Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has taken over defensive coaching responsibilities for the Armed Forces Bowl after he dismissed defensive coordinator Ron Roberts two weeks ago.

Aranda was a longtime defensive coordinator before becoming Baylor's head coach in 2020. He was LSU's defensive coordinator from 2016 through the 2019 national championship season.

On the Baylor coaches show Thursday night, Aranda said it will be a challenge preparing for Air Force's triple-option offense that leads the nation with 330.9 yards rushing per game. The Armed Forces Bowl is set for Dec. 22 at TCU's Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

'"It's been a while since I've been a coach," Aranda said. "Whenever you face an option team, there's not a lot of gray. It's black and white. To get the guys to see it that way and to show them these are your keys, these are your fits. It's on the coaches to get the numbers right, it's a math game. We have to inspire our players to the point where they execute the mundane play after play."

Aranda said it was difficult to make the recent staff changes. Roberts, who was defensive coordinator under Aranda for all three seasons at Baylor, was the head coach at Delta State when he hired Aranda as co-defensive coordinator in 2007.

Aranda also dismissed Ronnie Wheat, who served as Baylor's safeties and special teams coach this season, and was a defensive analyst at LSU when Aranda was defensive coordinator. Aranda is in the process of seeking replacements for both Roberts and Wheat.

"It's unfortunate that part of the business," Aranda said. "When you have to do that stuff, it's needed but it's not my favorite part. It's way uncomfortable and way hard to do. Ron I've known probably since 1996 or something and Ronnie was with me for four years at LSU. They're great people, great coaches."

Though Baylor's defense wasn't as strong as in last year's Big 12 championship season, it still finished in the upper half of the league in both scoring and total defense. Roberts was recently named Auburn's defensive coordinator.

"Ron has already landed on his feet and Ronnie will to," Aranda said. "I just think what we're doing here is probably different than most and it's way important that everything's together in terms of how we treat people and what we're doing and all of it and the fit. We're going to have a great fit moving forward."

Aranda's comments on the Baylor coaches show were his first publicly since his postgame press conference following the regular-season ending 38-27 loss to Texas on Nov. 25.