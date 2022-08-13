Aranda wants more energy but sees positives in Baylor scrimmage

On a sweltering Saturday morning at McLane Stadium, Baylor didn’t bring the energy that coach Dave Aranda expects when the Bears open the season against Albany on Sept. 3.

But it’s not time to push the panic button.

Aranda has seen enough practices since Aug. 5 where the Bears’ energy has been at a much higher level.

“On both sides of the ball, I thought the execution was good, I think the energy kind of lagged at times,” Aranda said. “Energy-wise probably not our best day, but I thought they were able to persevere.”

Baylor’s first scrimmage at McLane Stadium this summer was exhausting with about 125 plays, and the 95-degree heat mixed with the humidity was stifling.

But Aranda wants his players to learn to fight through any harsh weather conditions they might encounter.

“You can feel the difference when there’s no cloud cover, and when the clouds roll in and all that,” Aranda said. “I told them at the end we don’t control the clouds. We have to control our own actions and attitudes and all that. I think all of it’s good. We’ve talked about it before, to get to where you’re going you’ve got to start where you are.”

Last year’s Big 12 championship squad became masters of dealing with adversity, and Aranda hopes this year’s team takes on a similar character.

“I think this is a good reminder of kind of where everything’s at, and I think for us to get to the level of it’s a tight game, it’s on the road, it’s in a storm and you can’t see north from south, and you can’t hear from left to right,” Aranda said. “In order to get where you need to be and what you have to do, we have a ways to go.”

Aranda is impressed with third-year sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen’s progress and the way he’s developing into a leader. Shapen earned the starting job following spring drills over senior Gerry Bohanon, who has transferred to USF.

“His completion percentage and the ball getting out of his hand and all the metrics are good,” Aranda said. “But there are times when he got out of that and made that throw and got it where he needed to get it with velocity, so there’s some of those moments that are cool to see. The thing I’m most proud of is his leadership and the art of when to say something and how to say it and being authentic with everything you’ve got.”

With last year’s top receivers gone, Shapen is working with a group of predominantly young receivers eager to prove themselves.

Auburn transfer Hal Presley, former walk-on Josh Cameron, Monaray Baldwin and Jaylen Ellis could play significant roles along with sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes.

“In terms of making contested catches, in terms of route running and getting off the press and their competitiveness that relates to catching, I think they’ve done an outstanding job,” Aranda said. “They’re playing hard. Offensively, there’s a fair amount of formation variety and a fair amount of shifts and motions, and they’re working their way through that.”

While Baylor’s defensive line and linebackers bring back a ton of experience, the secondary is going through some changes.

Al Walcott, who made a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, has switched from cornerback to the hybrid linebacker-safety star position. The senior has missed some time in camp with a wrist injury, but Aranda said he’s expected back next week.

Of course, Walcott has a monumental task replacing All-American Jalen Pitre, who is now a potential starter for the Houston Texans. But Aranda likes what Walcott brings to the table.

“Some of Al’s strengths are going to be his instincts,” Aranda said. “He is a ballhawk and is always around it. Good fortune generally follows. I think there’s a great amount of physicality with him. Last year as a corner, he was one of our better blitzers. His transformation to that star position was an easy one.”

Meanwhile, sophomore Lorando Johnson has switched from the star position to cornerback, and Aranda likes the aggressiveness he carries to the field.

“Lorando just has such great speed and athleticism,” Aranda said. “He was bringing physicality for sure from the start, but there was this need for skill and speed on the perimeter, and he’s doing well there.”

Several Baylor players are battling for the starting safety spots. Both redshirt freshman Devin Lemear and sophomore Mike Harris are enjoying good camps while fifth-year senior Christian Morgan junior Devin Neal both have experience.

“There’s a fair amount of talent there,” Aranda said. “Devin Lemear made some plays today. Mike Harris has really shown up. There’s some positive things. There’s a wide variety of guys and skill and talent, I think we’re still looking for roles.”

Preseason all-Big 12 linebacker Dillon Doyle is one of the defensive leaders and has liked what he’s seen from his teammates battling to get on the field.

“There’s definitely progress being made,” Doyle said. “I’m really proud of the young guys who have kind of taken a step and really taking charge of their growth process. A few names that come to mind are (safety) Alfonzo Allen, (cornerback) Romario Noel, a lot of those young DBs like Devin Neal. Lorando Johnson has done a great job. They’ve kind of taken just a really great learner’s mindset to the game.”

Some of the best battles throughout camp have been between the veteran offensive and defensive lines. Both units are expected to lead the team as some younger players at other positions find their roles.

“I say it all the time, the best line we’re going to go against is in practice every day,” said Baylor preseason all-Big 12 center Jacob Gall. “So it’s only going to make us better. I think Apu (Ika) is the best 2.0 (noseguard) in the country. So I think he’s making me better every single play, and I think our O-line has gotten better every day.”

Though the Bears expect to have more productive days at McLane Stadium when the season begins, the players are excited any time then can cross the Brazos River from their practice fields to the big house.

“A couple days ago (Wednesday), we had a night practice here, and that was pretty cool,” Doyle said. “We kind of lose track of days in camp, but it felt like Friday Night Lights. It was a good feeling to get back on the turf out here. Obviously, McLane is a special place to all of us. Something we talk about is how much we want to protect McLane.”