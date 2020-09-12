Aranda's adaptability serving him well

When Dave Aranda arrived in Waco in January, he sat in perhaps the most enviable chair of any first-year head football coach in Baylor history.
Never had a Baylor coach taken over a team as successful as Matt Rhule’s 2019 squad that finished 11-3, reached the Big 12 championship game, and made the program’s first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years.
Fresh off a national championship season as LSU’s defensive coordinator, Aranda inherited a talented Baylor roster and some of the best facilities in the Big 12. There isn’t a more scenic stadium in the country than McLane Stadium.
Contrast that to Grant Teaff taking over a Baylor program that had gone 1-20 in the Southwest Conference from 1969-71 or Art Briles taking over a program in November 2007 that was coming off 12 straight losing seasons.
For Aranda, it was the right moment to accept his first head coaching job after being courted by several schools during his four-year tenure as LSU’s defensive coordinator.
Aranda dived in and hired an impressive coaching staff and finished off the 2020 signing class with some notable players. With spring drills coming up, everything was progressing as Aranda had planned.
But March brought the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Aranda’s plans have been in a constant state of revision.
Instead of spring drills, Zoom virtual meetings became the Baylor football team’s way of communicating long distance. When the players began returning to campus this summer, they’ve undergone repeated COVID-19 tests to keep the privilege of practicing.
Football in 2020 means players must protect themselves with helmets on the field and protect themselves from coronavirus with face masks off the field. While football is still a contact sport, they’ve had to learn to stay at least six feet apart when they’re not playing. Hand sanitizing has become more common than taping ankles.
Just as Aranda was on the verge of coaching his first game on Saturday, another curveball came his way when a COVID-19 outbreak on the Louisiana Tech roster forced indefinite postponement after the players scattered due to Hurricane Laura.
Aranda has a great future at Baylor, but no first-year coach in school history has faced quite so many obstacles just to play a game.
With Baylor scheduling Houston on Sept. 19 at McLane Stadium, Aranda will at least get one nonconference game under his belt before playing the Big 12 opener against Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades served in the same role at Houston from 2009-15, so his ties came in handy to schedule the game on Saturday after the Cougars' Sept. 18 game against Memphis was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Memphis squad.
Just more COVID chaos. But throughout all the chaos, Aranda has shown the kind of adaptability that will serve him well as his Baylor coaching career unfolds.
During the three months the players were away from campus, Aranda and his coaching staff got to know the players on a deeper level through Zoom conferences. The coaches learned about their backgrounds and families and what motivates them.
Aranda has gained a reputation for his creative defensive schemes and meticulousness with X’s and O’s. But learning what drives every player is important to Aranda because he can use the knowledge to make the team more cohesive.
After the Louisiana Tech opener was called off, Aranda used the situation to tell the players that they’ll face a lot of obstacles in life that are much bigger, and their response will be the key to handling difficult circumstances.
Aranda is the opposite of the screaming, berating coach who gets in players’ faces (which isn’t a good idea anyway with COVID social distancing restrictions). He’s quiet and measured, and he speaks only after putting considerable thought into it.
The Baylor players have been drawn to him and trust him. All-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard said he wants to be like him.
Hopefully, Baylor won’t have more game cancellations. But regardless of what happens through all the uncertainties of 2020, Aranda will help navigate his players through the ups and downs of the season, and try to teach them life lessons along the way.
