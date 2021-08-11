Aranda's thoughts focused on Baylor survivors, not NCAA penalties

When the NCAA handed down its ruling Wednesday morning, Baylor escaped program-crippling penalties like a bowl ban and loss of scholarships.

But those thoughts didn’t consume Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

His focus centered on the feelings and emotions of the sexual assault survivors in the Baylor scandal.

“When we found out yesterday about what was coming today, the first thing I thought of was the survivors,” Aranda said. “I spent the evening thinking about all that and how they must feel knowing there’s going to be an end to all this and how long this has been going. I started with the survivors and didn’t really get a lot of sleep last night because of it.”

Though the Baylor football program wasn’t hit with the worst penalties, Aranda and his staff will still have to deal with some sanctions.

During the 2021-22 academic year, the restrictions include a reduction to 30 football official visits, a three-week ban on official visits, and a two-week ban on football recruiting communication. Additionally, Baylor will have three less football evaluation days this fall and 10 less next spring.

But Aranda believes Baylor can navigate through the restrictions.