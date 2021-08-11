Aranda's thoughts focused on Baylor survivors, not NCAA penalties

When the NCAA handed down its ruling Wednesday morning, Baylor escaped program-crippling penalties like a bowl ban and loss of scholarships.
But those thoughts didn’t consume Baylor coach Dave Aranda.
His focus centered on the feelings and emotions of the sexual assault survivors in the Baylor scandal.
“When we found out yesterday about what was coming today, the first thing I thought of was the survivors,” Aranda said. “I spent the evening thinking about all that and how they must feel knowing there’s going to be an end to all this and how long this has been going. I started with the survivors and didn’t really get a lot of sleep last night because of it.”
Though the Baylor football program wasn’t hit with the worst penalties, Aranda and his staff will still have to deal with some sanctions.
During the 2021-22 academic year, the restrictions include a reduction to 30 football official visits, a three-week ban on official visits, and a two-week ban on football recruiting communication. Additionally, Baylor will have three less football evaluation days this fall and 10 less next spring.
But Aranda believes Baylor can navigate through the restrictions.
“I think anytime you have restrictions, you have to make adjustments,” Aranda said. “But we’ve got really good people at the helm that can help with that and see a path forward with that. I think that’s something that we’ll take and we’ll do, and we’ll get better with it.”
Aranda is Baylor’s third head football coach since Art Briles was fired in May 2016 following the findings in the Pepper Hamilton report involving the sexual assault scandal. Jim Grobe stepped in as interim coach in 2016 before Matt Rhule became the head coach from 2017-19 before moving to the NFL as the Carolina Panthers’ head coach.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, who replaced Ian McCaw in 2016, believes Aranda and his staff can work with the limitations imposed from the NCAA sanctions.
“Relative to NCAA legislation, the outcome was fair,” Rhoades said. “I think in terms of the future of our football program when you think about the specific penalties, the recruiting restrictions in particular, when you get less days whether it’s unofficial or official visits, that puts you at a disadvantage versus your competitors. I’ve got great belief in Coach Aranda and our staff to mitigate them and work through them.”
Rhoades told the Baylor football team of the NCAA sanctions at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Aranda said his players listened attentively to Rhoades with the knowledge they can now move forward with the NCAA ruling behind them.
“We were there at the middle of the field and all the guys were on a knee, I could feel them attentively listening to Mack,” Aranda said. “You could feel his energy, I thought it was very focused and very on-point. That was a strong moment, man. So I know they were invested in it.”
Following their meeting with Rhoades and the Baylor coaches, the Bears responded with a spirited practice Wednesday afternoon.
“Our staff was able to echo that, and I thought we really put our best foot forward,” Aranda said. “I thought this was one of our better days, one of our longer practices, but still one of our most energetic ones.”
With the uncertainty of the NCAA ruling hanging over their heads, Baylor coaches have dealt with negative recruiting from rivals in the past five years. Now that chapter is closed.
“I know some of the guys who have been here before that I think have been in some pitched battles have commented on it,” Aranda said. “From that perspective, it’s good there’s been a decision and we can move forward.”
Aranda wants his players to continue working toward treating people with respect while representing Baylor the right way.
“We talk about class all the time, about having good manners and treating people with respect,” Aranda said. “We talk about a fair amount of being humble. We have high standards. When you’re in the moment of today, it’s important when there’s outside stuff coming to not let the outside affect the inside. Let’s focus on the job we have at hand.”