Aranda's timing best for Baylor QBs

Baylor coach Dave Aranda did the right thing.

By choosing sophomore Blake Shapen as the starting quarterback days after the Green and Gold spring game, it allowed senior Gerry Bohanon to enter the NCAA transfer portal before Sunday’s deadline for playing eligibility in 2022.

Most coaches wouldn't have done that. But there’s no question the Bears will be more vulnerable at quarterback if Bohanon goes through with the transfer. Quarterback injuries are common, and nobody knows that better than Baylor.

Just look at last season: Bohanon suffered a hamstring injury in the 11th game against Kansas State. Shapen stepped in and led the Bears to a win over Texas Tech in the regular season finale before delivering an MVP performance by hitting his first 17 passes with three touchdowns in the Bears’ 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

But Shapen suffered a shoulder injury against the Cowboys, forcing him to miss the Sugar Bowl. Fortunately for Baylor, Bohanon was ready to play against Ole Miss and the Bears came through with a 21-7 win to finish a program-best 12-2 season while reaching No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll.

Aranda hasn’t spoken publicly on his decision, but it had to be extremely difficult.

Shapen appears to be a better passer and obviously showed his toughness by completing the Big 12 championship game with his shoulder injury. But Bohanon brings a lot of intangibles to the table with his running and passing skills, and has great leadership qualities that showed throughout the Bears’ Big 12 championship season.

Despite very little college experience, redshirt freshman Kyron Drones will have to deliver if called upon at quarterback in 2022. But it can be done as Shapen clearly showed when he needed to step in late last season.

While Baylor’s quarterback competition was the biggest story of spring practice, here are a few other significant developments.

Biggest impact transfer: The Baylor coaching staff was obviously excited when former Midway High School defensive lineman Jaxon Player decided to use his fifth season of eligibility with the Bears after earning all-AAC honors the last two years at Tulsa.

With all-Big 12 lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika back for his junior year, the Bears have enviable depth at noseguard with Player joining the group. The 6-0, 294-pound Player collected 23.5 tackles for loss during his last two years at Tulsa.

With TJ Franklin, Gabe Hall and Cole Maxwell returning, Baylor’s defensive line is arguably the deepest area of the team. Line depth is so strong that fifth-year senior lineman Josh Landry entered the transfer portal following spring drills.

Best emerging players: Don’t be surprised if sophomore safety Lorando Johnson and sophomore wide receiver Monaray Baldwin deliver big seasons in 2022.

Johnson has huge shoes to fill replacing All-American Jalen Pitre at the star position, but he has the athleticism and pass defense and tackling skills to make an impact.

He’s also got the best nickname on the team: Snaxx. Now a chiseled 5-11 and 200 pounds, he reportedly doesn't snack as much as he used to.

Baldwin came through with one of the biggest plays of the Sugar Bowl with his 48-yard touchdown run on a reverse. With very little experience among Baylor’s wide receiving corps, Baldwin has the chance to play a much bigger role as he showed in the spring game by getting behind the defense for a 50-yard touchdown catch from Shapen.

Most surprising player: Wide receiver Josh Cameron walked on to the squad out of Cedar Park High School last year, and should see considerable playing time this fall.

At 6-2 and 210 pounds, he’s got good size and was productive throughout spring drills. He caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Shapen in the spring game.

Top leadership candidates: It won’t be easy replacing 2021 leaders like Pitre, linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Abram Smith.

But senior linebacker Dillon Doyle has the experience, intellect and football savvy to lead the defense. Fifth-year senior left tackle Connor Galvin is the reigning Big 12 offensive lineman of the year, and his leadership will be important to Baylor’s offense.

Dynamic duo II: With Abram Smith’s power running and occasional breakaway runs complemented by Trestan Ebner’s versatility as a runner, receiver and kick returner, the Bears had an enviable backfield duo last season.

Power running Taye McWilliams and versatile, shifty Craig “Sqwirl” Williams could provide the same kind of dynamic this season. Aranda said nobody on the squad has more breakaway capability than Williams, and he'll get a chance to prove it.

