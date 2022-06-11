 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argyle offensive lineman commits to Baylor

Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday.

The 6-5, 270-pound three-star recruit became the second offensive lineman to commit to Baylor in the 2023 class after Kingsville King's Justin DeLeon committed to the Bears in July 2021.

Baylor has 11 commitments in the 2023 class to rank 13th nationally in Rivals.com's team rankings. Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad is a four-star recruit while the other 10 commitments are three-star recruits.

