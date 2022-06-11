Argyle offensive lineman commits to Baylor

Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday.
The 6-5, 270-pound three-star recruit became the second offensive lineman to commit to Baylor in the 2023 class after Kingsville King's Justin DeLeon committed to the Bears in July 2021.
Baylor has 11 commitments in the 2023 class to rank 13th nationally in Rivals.com's team rankings. Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad is a four-star recruit while the other 10 commitments are three-star recruits.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
