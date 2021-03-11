 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona State thumps Baylor, 7-4
0 comments

Arizona State thumps Baylor, 7-4

{{featured_button_text}}

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Maddi Hackbarth blasted a three-run homer in a six-run fourth inning to lift No. 9 Arizona State to a 7-4 win over Baylor on Thursday night to snap the Lady Bears' six-game winning streak.

It was the second homer of the game and 12th of the season for Hackbarth, who also hit a solo homer in the first inning.

Baylor (10-4) took a 2-1 lead after Emily Hott scored on Goose McGlaun's sacrifice fly in the third. Baylor freshman Zadie LaValley lifted a two-run shot in the seventh for her first collegiate homer.

Gia Rodoni (3-3) allowed seven hits and five earned runs in 3.1 innings to get the loss for Baylor while Allison Royalty (5-1) allowed five hits and four earned runs in 6.2 innings to notch the win for Arizona State (17-1).

Baylor will face Northern Illinois and Grand Canyon in the Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday before facing Arizona State again Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kim Mulkey remembers Big 12 tournament, NCAA cancellations of 2020

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert