Arizona takes advantage of sloppy Baylor's turnovers in romp, 75-54

DALLAS — It may be the holiday season, but Baylor’s generosity of spirit bordered on the extreme.

Baylor gave away the ball to the tune of 19 turnovers, and No. 20 Arizona capitalized with equal amounts of greed and gratefulness, beating the No. 18 Bears, 75-54, on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center.

Baylor (8-3) dropped to 1-3 against Top 25 opponents, and its three losses are the program’s most in nonconference play since the 1999-2000 season.

Give Arizona (9-1) plenty of credit, for sure. The Wildcats used their length to their advantage on both ends of the court, and executed with far better efficiency than Baylor, hitting 50 percent of their 3-point tries (8-of-16).

Nevertheless, the Bears know they’ve got to play better than they did, especially with Big 12 play looming just around the corner on Dec. 31.

“They were tougher than us,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said of Arizona. “It’s the first time we’ve been punched like that. Our other two losses were close. Big environment here, two fifth-year senior post players who were just tougher than us to begin with. They put a lot of veterans out there, whether they were transfers or otherwise. … I think that was the difference maker.”

Arizona aims to make teams anxious even before the ball is thrown inbounds, with a steady supply of full-court defensive pressure. And the Wildcats made a living off Baylor’s giveaways in this one, scoring 25 off turnovers to just two points in that regard for the Bears.

“We just didn’t punch back. We got punched, and we laid back, in my opinion,” Baylor’s Jaden Owens said. “Coach mentioned that after the game. We’ve got to find some kind of fight. I think that’s really it. A lot of their points at the first half came on our turnovers. Lot of their points just came off of our mistakes. I think it’s realizing that and adjusting and not letting them go on a run and bounce back.”

Meanwhile, Baylor couldn’t make enough shots to mount a serious run. Collen said after the game she could recall at least six uncontested layups that the Bears missed, and the shooting wasn’t much better the deeper they got. Baylor shot just 6 of 23 (26%) from beyond the arc, including a variety of wide-open looks.

Arizona point guard Shaina Pellington carved up Baylor for 18 points and eight assists, as she successfully probed the defense and got to the rim with regularity.

Owens tossed in 15 points and delivered eight assists for the Bears, while Sarah Andrews added 14 points. But they combined to shoot just 10-of-30, and the third member of their three-headed backcourt monster, Ja’Mee Asberry, scoring only five points on 2-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-2 from 3-point range.

As a team, Baylor shot 32.8 percent from the floor.

The teams mostly sized one another up in the opening quarter. They traded baskets back and forth, each cashing out from 3-point range only to see the other answer shortly thereafter.

How rapid-fire did the answers come? Well, get this — after Baylor took a 12-10 lead on an Owens steal and feed to Asberry for a layup, Arizona needed only seven seconds to respond. The Wildcats quickly inbounded the ball and kicked it up ahead to a streaking Esmery Martinez, who made the driving bucket to tie the score.

At the end of the first quarter, Arizona went up 19-16 when Andrews slipped near midcourt and the Wildcats’ Shaina Pellington wrestled the ball away and jetted downcourt for the breakaway layup.

Such an unfortunate slipup proved to be a harbinger of boo-boos to come for Baylor.

In the second quarter, Arizona began to gain separation by wearing down the Bears in the backcourt. Collen gave the Wildcats plenty of credit, saying that while Baylor suffered a few unforced efforts, much of her team’s problems could just be traced to Arizona being “more physical at the point of attack.”

Arizona opened up a 39-23 lead in the second quarter on a jump hook from Helena Pueyo. Baylor made a slight push to cut the gap to 12 by the halftime break, thanks to a corner 3-pointer from Owens and another trey from Andrews. But Baylor’s runs typically evaporated as soon as they appeared.

Collen compared the look in her team’s eyes at halftime as a fighter whose been knocked around and looks punch-drunk.

“Are we going to fight? Are we going to come out swinging in the third quarter, and really look like we were fighting?” the coach said.

Baylor showed some fight in the second half, but Arizona’s chin proved far too firm. The Wildcats stretched the gap to 19 in the third quarter. Baylor showed a mild flurry when Owens scored on a driving scoop, and then fed freshman Bella Fontleroy for a bucket the next time down, trimming the lead to 54-39. But on Baylor’s next possession, Pellington picked the Bears’ pocket and raced downcourt for a layup, quelling the Bears’ fire.

In just her second game in returning from a knee injury, BU senior Aijha Blackwell played only eight minutes, scoring two points and pulling down two rebounds. She did not play in the second half. Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, coming off a career-high 30-point performance last time out against Tennessee State, was limited to two points and six rebounds in 12 minutes. Collen said she felt as though Buggs got “manhandled” by some of the more physical, older Arizona frontcourt players.

Baylor will close out nonconference play at home at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Long Beach State. Collen said the response by her team will tell a lot about the trajectory of the season going forward.

“It’s everything. I told them, ‘Look at who Arizona was today.’ They got smacked by (Kansas), and it was similar,” Collen said. “Close early, KU took the lead into the (halftime) locker room and then the third and the fourth quarter was a shellacking. We took that today. … It’s all about how we respond.”