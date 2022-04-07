Arizona TE Matthew Klopfenstein commits to Baylor

Matthew Klopfenstein, a junior tight end from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon High School, verbally committed to Baylor on Thursday, making him the ninth commitment in the Bears' 2023 class.
Klopfenstein, a 6-5, 230-pound three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, chose Baylor over Arizona, Arizona State and California.
He made 45 catches for 575 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games for a 12-2 Horizon team last season.
Klopfenstein is the second tight end to commit to Baylor in the 2023 class as he joins Houston Stratford's Hawkins Polley. Baylor has enjoyed a lot of success recruiting tight ends because they're used frequently in Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme.