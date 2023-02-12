LAS VEGAS — Baylor gave No. 7 Arkansas a big scare in the final game of the Rebel Kickoff, but couldn’t finish off the comeback.

After the Bears erupted for seven fourth-inning runs to pull within one, the Razorbacks finished off an 11-7 win with a three-run seventh Sunday afternoon to capture the season-opening tournament with a 5-0 record.

Still it was an inspired rally and showed Baylor has what it takes to challenge one of the best softball teams in the country. The Bears finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.

“We kind of dug a hole and made some mistakes to put us in a hole,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “It was frustrating to be down that quick against the SEC pitcher of the year (Chenise Delce), but I’m really happy with the way we fought back and ended up running her.”

The Razorbacks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Atalyia Rijo drilled a run-scoring double before stretching their lead to 8-0 with a five-run third inning that was highlighted by Cylie Halvorson’s three-run homer and run-scoring singles by Reagan Johnson and Rijo.

But the Bears showed a lot of fight with their seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth. McKenzie Wilson and Emily Hott drew bases-loaded walks before Shaylon Govan blasted a grand slam over the center-field fence to cut Arkansas’ lead to 8-7.

Moore expects big things from Govan, a transfer first baseman from SFA.

“That was an epic at-bat with lots of pitches fouled off, and when she got it she got all of it,” Moore said. “She hit the ball hard every time. I said from the beginning she’s going to challenge a lot of records before she leaves here.”

The score stayed that way until the seventh before Spencer Prigge pounded a two-run homer to left-center and Rijo followed with a solo homer over the right-field fence off Baylor reliever Aliyah Binford.

Callie Turner finished the game with three hitless innings to pick up the win for the Razorbacks.

There were a lot of encouraging signs all weekend for the Bears as they hit .406 and scored 41 runs in five games. Govan, Arizona transfer shortstop Amber Toven along with returners Binford and Ana Watson put up big hitting numbers.

“Offensively, this team is potentially one of the we’ve had in a while,” Moore said.

The Bears will open their home schedule with the Getterman Classic, beginning against SFA at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by Longwood at 3 p.m. Saturday, and finishing with a pair of games Sunday including No. 1 Oklahoma at noon and Army at 2 p.m.