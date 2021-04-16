Arriving right on time — Baylor's Nugent blazing to records, titles as freshman

Anyone who thought Ackera Nugent jumped the gun misjudged her start. In truth, the Baylor freshman is right on time.
Some people just pick up on things faster than others. That’s kind of the way it’s always been for Nugent, Baylor’s freshman national champion in the hurdles.
That’s right — at just 18 years young, with only one college indoor track and field season to her credit, Nugent has already pocketed an NCAA title. Even as glorious an accomplishment as that is, it didn’t really surprise her, nor her coaching staff at Baylor, who noticed that kind of potential in her when they recruited her.
“For Ackera to do that, no, it wasn’t easy for her, but did she have the potential? We all felt that,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said.
As a little girl growing up in Jamaica, Nugent said that her father “didn’t really play a role in my life.” But she did inherit no small measure of athletic talent from her father’s side of the family.
When she was in primary school as a third grader, a coach spotted Nugent’s ability and summoned her to come out for the track team.
“He said, ‘Do you want to do track?’ and I was like, ‘No.’ But you’re young, so they can tell you what to do,” Nugent said. “So he said, ‘Meet me at practice.’ I went the first day and it was really hard, and I said, I’m not going back. Then I started going for a month. Every time I’d see him in the schoolyard, I’d run away. Then when school was over he was at the gate looking for me.
“When you’re younger, you’re kind of rude, so I walked through the church. But I had to pass the field, and he was like, ‘Miss Nugent!’ and I was like, ‘Yes?’ And he said, ‘You’ve got practice.’”
Against her will, Nugent stuck with it. Her enjoyment may have been stunted by a knee deficiency that caused her legs to pigeon-toe inward. She endured several little injuries and coaching changes as she worked her way toward high school. She was stubborn, and she had her share of success, though at the time she didn’t view track as any kind of long-term endeavor.
“I always had people saying, ‘You’re so good at what you do!’ But I was always complacent with the person who was beating me,” Nugent said. “I’d say, ‘No, I’ll never be able to do that.’ … My last coach said, ‘Listen, you’re getting older, and you need to stop being afraid of you.’ He said, ‘You’re really good, you need to go out there and run your own race. Don’t care if she’s your friend or not. On the track you guys are competitors.’”
Nugent didn’t listen. “Still young,” she explained. But she also decided that if she was going to commit so much time to track and field, she might as well have fun with it. So, she set out to have a good time, to enjoy the process.
And it worked. At the 2019 Youngster Goldsmith Classic, she blazed to a time of 12.89 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, winning the race and setting an Under-18 world record.
That was a big deal, and an eye opener for Nugent.
“I said, ‘Okay … all right, there’s some progress.’ I started writing down goals, started reading my Bible,” she said. “I’m on and off with that still now, but trying to get better. I started bringing good vibes around me and realized that I need to be careful about the things that I react to.”
While all this was happening, Nugent had already started catching the eyes of college recruiters. Baylor assistant Ben Dalton made a connection with the young hurdler, to the point where Nugent credits one of her medalist performances to a tip Dalton gave her in passing. That personal touch made all the difference for Nugent, who had sold out to the idea of being the first in her family to go to college.
“For me, Baylor would not be the top school that people would want me to go,” Nugent said. “There’s no hurdlers there, Baylor is known for the 400. But I was like, I have to go to a school where me and my coach have a great bond and an understanding and his ego is not as big as the school is. He sees me as a person and an athlete before anything else.”
It hasn’t been a completely painless transition to uproot her life and move from Kingston, Jamaica, to Waco, Texas. Nugent said she is still trying to get used to the way classes are taught in America, as it’s different from what she experienced in her home country.
It hasn’t always been easy on the track, either. But it’s been worth it. “The fact that the staff here was willing to work with me and say, ‘It’s OK. It’s OK to fail, it’s OK to not feel safe, but you have to trust us.’ I did that,” she said.
She has a chance to be Baylor’s best hurdler in school history, no small feat considering Tiffani “Little Tiff” McReynolds was a seven-time Big 12 champion. In the prelims of the Big 12 Indoor Championships, Nugent zipped past Little Tiff’s school record in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking 7.91 seconds.
In the Big 12 final, Nugent clipped the second hurdle and finished second to Texas senior Chanel Brissett, the national leader at the time. No shame in that, of course. But after the race, Nugent said she had teammates rushing up to her asking if she’d heard what Brissett said. According to her teammates, Brissett had thrown down an “I got you” in Nugent’s direction.
That did nothing but ignite Nugent’s fire.
“I knew she’s a great competitor and I was happy that she won, because she’s a senior,” Nugent said. “But the comment she made, it made me think, ‘What are you trying to do right here? No. You won the race, but this is a battle. We’re going to war and we have two weeks (before the NCAA meet), so I need to get my head right and do me.’”
At nationals, all eyes were on Brissett, the expected winner. The ESPN announcer didn’t even mention Nugent’s name during the race until she was zipping across the finish line in first. Brissett finished third.
“When I saw her get Lane 2, I said, ‘Oh . . I like that.’ I just had a feeling that putting her outside, not in the middle of the fire, was going to be a huge deal for a freshman, to get that kind of a break,” Harbour said. “It was just how it was qualified, it’s how it was set up, but she took advantage of it. You still have to go out and do it. She took advantage of that, and she got to run her race and didn’t get distracted by anything that was going on in the middle of that track, and she just smoked those girls. It was impressive.”
Nugent built up such a head of steam that she stumbled as she sprinted up the banked portion of the indoor track there in Fayetteville, Ark. She laughed off that moment, acknowledging that she had actually fallen twice before like that in the indoor season.
In the moments right after the race, you couldn’t wipe Nugent’s smile off her face. She jogged over to Harbour and shared an embrace with the coach, and then continued to bounce around in jubilation, happy that she achieved what she set out to do.
“To be honest, I was so hyped,” she said. “I felt so good. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah!’ I was so happy that I’d actually won. I didn’t feel the bruise (on my leg) until after I calmed down. And it hurt. I felt really, really good within myself. And that showed me that I’m not supposed to limit my potential and I’m not supposed to be afraid of what I can do at my age.”
Given her trajectory, it probably won’t be the last national title for Nugent. She also has aspirations of running for Jamaica in this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
But if she doesn’t make it, she won’t get too down on herself. Nugent is competitive, but humble. She’s young, but mature. She’s ahead of schedule, yet right on time.
She’s also extremely self-reliant, which like so much of her personality comes from the way she was raised by her mother Judeth.
“My mom said don’t call her unless something’s wrong. She’ll call sometimes and say, ‘How are you doing? Is everything OK?’ And I’ll say, ‘I’m fine,’ and she’ll say, ‘OK, bye,’” Nugent said. “My mom doesn’t show emotion, but you know that she really loves you for all the things that she has done for me.”
Nugent said that her primary goal for the rest of the outdoor season is to stay healthy and continue to lower her times. If she can make it to the Olympics, that would be “indescribable,” she said, but she learned long ago not to get consumed by the outcome, to go out and enjoy herself no matter what.
“The most important thing is that I’m still a freshman, I’m still young,” Nugent said. “I don’t need to be pressuring myself about stuff I can’t control, because there’s more years there for me to accomplish things that I might not accomplish this year. I have to make room for progress.”
Bear Facts
While Baylor will send plenty of standout athletes into competition for Saturday’s Michael Johnson Invitational, one notable absence will be KC Lightfoot, as the junior pole vaulter and NCAA champion announced earlier this week that he was turning professional. “With this being an Olympic year, he’s already proved himself at this level,” BU coach Todd Harbour said. “He’s one of the best vaulters in the world. Would we have loved to have him through the NCAA meet? Yeah. And he knows that. But, we blessed it and said, ‘Hey, KC, if this is what you need to do, you do it.’ So yeah, it hurt a little bit. I wouldn’t be honest if I said it didn’t, but at the same time we understood it and it didn’t catch us by surprise.”