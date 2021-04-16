Arriving right on time — Baylor's Nugent blazing to records, titles as freshman

At nationals, all eyes were on Brissett, the expected winner. The ESPN announcer didn’t even mention Nugent’s name during the race until she was zipping across the finish line in first. Brissett finished third.

“When I saw her get Lane 2, I said, ‘Oh . . I like that.’ I just had a feeling that putting her outside, not in the middle of the fire, was going to be a huge deal for a freshman, to get that kind of a break,” Harbour said. “It was just how it was qualified, it’s how it was set up, but she took advantage of it. You still have to go out and do it. She took advantage of that, and she got to run her race and didn’t get distracted by anything that was going on in the middle of that track, and she just smoked those girls. It was impressive.”

Nugent built up such a head of steam that she stumbled as she sprinted up the banked portion of the indoor track there in Fayetteville, Ark. She laughed off that moment, acknowledging that she had actually fallen twice before like that in the indoor season.

In the moments right after the race, you couldn’t wipe Nugent’s smile off her face. She jogged over to Harbour and shared an embrace with the coach, and then continued to bounce around in jubilation, happy that she achieved what she set out to do.