Art Briles resigns job at Mount Vernon

Former Baylor coach Art Briles resigned Monday after two seasons at Mount Vernon High School.
Briles led Mount Vernon to a 12-2 record and a berth in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals last Friday. Jim Ned beat the Tigers, 24-17, to advance to the state finals.
“After coaching 42 games of football from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers,” Briles said in his statement to the district’s superintendent. “(Briles' wife) Jan and I will forever be indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms."
Briles coached eight seasons at Baylor before he was fired in May 2016 amid the university's sexual assault scandal.
