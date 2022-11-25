Asberry, Bears slap down Saint Louis, 92-58

ESTERO, Fla. — For Ja’Mee Asberry, it certainly felt good to see the ball go through the hoop.

Mired in an extended shooting slump entering the day, Asberry busted out to help push the No. 21 Baylor women to an easy 92-58 win over Saint Louis to open up the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday morning at Hertz Arena.

Next up for Baylor (4-1) will be a second-round meeting with No. 23 Villanova (5-0) at 4 p.m. Central time Saturday. Villanova defeated Belmont, 83-80, in Friday’s second game of the tournament.

Asberry came into the game shooting just 25% overall and 19% from 3-point range. But the fifth-year senior found her rhythm in this one. She hit 6 of 8 shots overall and 2 of 4 from behind the arc on her way to a season-high 14 points, including 12 in the first half, as Baylor ran out to a 48-23 lead by the break.

Asberry was far from the only Baylor player to get in on the fun in a season-high scoring outburst for the Bears. She was one of five players to produce a double-figure scoring effort. Sarah Andrews led the way with 16 points, hitting 4-of-11 from 3, while freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs tallied her second straight double-double with 13 points and a career high-tying 14 rebounds in just 21 minutes. Buggs tied the tournament record for rebounds in a game as well.

Jaden Owens also nabbed a double-double by delivering 11 points and 10 assists to go with three steals.

“I thought Jaden pushed tempo well,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “At half, she was on pace to get a triple-double, including turnovers, and that was something I really got into her about. You can’t have a point guard with five turnovers at halftime. Just simple plays. And in the third quarter, I thought she threw it ahead to Sarah and let Sarah attack a little more. She allows Sarah to play off the ball, get shots more, that helps us.”

Bella Fontleroy picked up 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Caitlin Bickle continued to give Baylor some solid minutes in her second game back from a hand injury, as she scored nine points to go with five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

Yes, Baylor’s offense carved up the Billikens (1-6). The Bears shot 51.4 percent in the first half and 49.3 percent for the game, and shared the ball nicely, distributing 25 assists on their 36 field goals. They never trailed on the day.

“I thought there were good things,” Collen said. “I thought our pace in transition was good, for the most part. This was a game that I thought we needed to push the ball ahead off the pass a little bit and attack them that way. That part was good. We only had 11 turnovers, and it felt like we had 40.

“It’s my thing. When I feel like we don’t make simple passes, we don’t make the right play, I feel like what we give them offensively always gives them simple options. We don’t have to make home-run passes, we can make singles. I thought 25 assists on 36 baskets was good.”

Saint Louis fell behind by 14 after one quarter and never could shoot its way back into it. Baylor limited the Billikens to 32 percent shooting from the field, including a meager 12 percent (3-of-25) from 3-point range. Brooke Flowers scored 13 points to lead the Billikens. Baylor held SLU’s leading scorer on the season Kyla McMakin to seven points on just 2-of-14 shooting. McMakin came into the game averaging better than 21 points per game.

Saturday’s matchup against Villanova will be the Bears’ second Top 25 meeting of the year. They lost to then-No. 19 Maryland, 83-78, last Sunday.