The journeys to Senior Day have followed vastly different paths for Baylor’s Caitlin Bickle and Ja’Mee Asberry.

Asberry started her college career at Oklahoma State before joining the Bears as a transfer prior to the 2021-22 season. Bickle signed with Baylor way back in November of 2017 as part of the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class that also included NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo. She endured a coaching change that she initially assumed would prompt her own transfer, but instead found a renewed love for basketball.

Just as their paths have been different, their responses to Saturday’s Senior Day festivities will be dissimilar, too. Bickle knows she’ll be bawling all day long. Asberry? Not her style.

“I’m not a crier. I don’t think you guys have ever seen me cry a day in your life,” she said. Later when the media challenged her and said they’d be watching closely to see if she would break, she doubled down.

“Lock in on me, because you might not see no tears,” Asberry said.

For all of their differences, Asberry and Bickle share a common feeling about their time of Baylor.

Quite simply, they’re grateful.

“I’m just happy I made it this far without giving up,” Asberry said.

Added Bickle, “Yeah, different paths. Five years feels like a lifetime. It just feels so weird. I forget who I was talking to yesterday, but you kind of don’t even remember your life before college because it feels so long. But it goes by so quick.”

Baylor will recognize Bickle and Asberry in Saturday’s final home game against West Virginia. Two other seniors can be found on the Bears’ roster in point guard Jaden Owens and forward Aijha Blackwell. BU head coach Nicki Collen said that Owens opted not to participate in the Senior Day ceremony, and the coach's assumption is that Owens will use her extra year of COVID season eligibility and return for a fifth college season. Blackwell saw action in only eight games for Baylor after transferring from Missouri and is expected to try her hand at professional basketball.

Any Senior Day is special for the players involved. Collen said the impact that Bickle and Asberry made on Baylor won’t soon be forgotten.

“One of the things Caitlin told me when she said she wanted to come back this year was that I’d made her love basketball again,” Collen said. “Those are the kinds of statements that impact you in a way that wins and losses don’t. When I think about the game . . . the game just doesn’t owe me anything. And I owe it everything. So, for someone to find that love for something that I consider so special, that’s one of the greatest compliments you can get as a coach.”

As for Asberry, Collen said she was grateful that the scrappy guard took a chance in leaving Stillwater for Waco.

“Personally, when she came here last year, at times she was the fifth option on the floor,” Collen said. “A really good fifth option. But it was about playing for a championship and being part of a championship program. And for that to happen for her and (Jordan Lewis) last year was really, really special.”

Indeed, Asberry pointed to last year’s Big 12 championship as her happiest college basketball memory. Bickle has the trump card on her teammate in that regard, as part of Baylor’s last national championship team in 2019.

“It feels like ages ago, centuries ago, but that was pretty surreal. Not many people can say they’ve done that,” Bickle said.

Neither wants to stop making memories, either. The Bears (19-10, 10-7) obviously want to finish out the regular season — and their time at the Ferrell Center — with a win over the Mountaineers (18-10, 9-8) on Saturday. The Big 12 and NCAA tournaments await beyond this weekend. Wins in March always go down sweeter.

“I want to win the (Big 12) tournament. Punch my ticket,” Asberry said.

“Yeah, I’d love to cut down some nets,” agreed Bickle, who has climbed a few ladders in her time at Baylor, as a four-time Big 12 regular season champ, two-time Big 12 tourney champ and 2019 NCAA champ.

Nets and trophies aside, Bickle and Asberry will also leave Baylor with master’s degrees. Bickle will pick up hers in sports management in May, and she hopes to use that degree to remain involved in basketball in the future. Asberry acquired her master’s in education psychology in December, fulfilling a dream as the first in her family to do so.

“This is what my mom always wanted me to do, so for me to complete it so fast, I just think I accomplished every goal that she wanted for me,” Asberry said.

In recent days, the sappy, sentimental Bickle has sought to spend as much time at the Ferrell Center as possible, as she is keenly aware it is coming to a close. The more stoic Asberry said she tries to take each day as it comes, but realizes that Saturday’s game will carry some extra meaning to it.

That said, the players also admit that the Senior Day hoopla will feel a little hollow if they can’t finish off the regular season with a win.

“Senior Night gets ruined if we lose. I’m going to be honest,” Bickle said. “All of that gets ruined. I think that was even some motivation going into playing (Texas) last week. It was their last home game, it was their Senior Night, it was something where if they had won, they were going to get a piece of the Big 12. They could be outright Big 12 champs. For us, it was like, we don’t want that to happen. It’s the same when West Virginia comes in here, the moment kind of gets ruined if you lose.”

Asberry agreed. The competitor in her never likes seeing the opponent celebrate on her team’s behalf.

“I’m just glad, though, that UT didn’t get to drop confetti on our head,” Asberry said. “I was looking up saying, ‘Oh, y’all have it ready already. Maybe next time.’”

Bear Facts

Baylor can clinch a 20-win regular season and at least a tie for third place in the Big 12 with a win over WVU. Baylor has won 20 or more games in 22 straight seasons, the second-longest streak in the country next to UConn (30). … The Mountaineers won the first meeting with Baylor this season, 74-65, on Jan. 15 in Morgantown. … Asberry has played 151 games in her career, third all-time in Big 12 history behind TCU’s Lauren Heard (153) and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens (152).