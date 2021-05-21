 Skip to main content
Atkinson to forgo final season
Atkinson to forgo final season

Baylor wide receiver Jared Atkinson announced Friday that he will forgo his final season of college eligibility.

Atkinson was eligible for a sixth year since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 protocol.

Atkinson finished his career with 18 catches for 262 yards and no touchdowns in 44 games. In five games in 2020, he made two catches for 68 yards.

