Atkinson to forgo final season

Baylor wide receiver Jared Atkinson announced Friday that he will forgo his final season of college eligibility.
Atkinson was eligible for a sixth year since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 protocol.
Atkinson finished his career with 18 catches for 262 yards and no touchdowns in 44 games. In five games in 2020, he made two catches for 68 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.