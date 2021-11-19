 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn equestrian downs Baylor, 13-7
0 comments

Auburn equestrian downs Baylor, 13-7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn avenged a loss to Baylor in last year's NCEA quarterfinals by romping to a 13-7 win Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The No. 2 Tigers (5-2) won every discipline over the No. 3 Bears (3-2), taking fences, reining and flat riding by 3-2 scores, and pulling off a 4-1 decision in horsemanship.

Caroline Fuller and Maddie Vorhies scored for Baylor in fences, while Madaline Callaway and Shelby Clausen collected points in reining, and Emma Fletcher and Savannah Hemby scored in flat riding. Marley Mainwaring scored the lone point for Baylor in horsemanship.

Baylor will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. by hosting No. 6 Fresno State.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears hope to change road woes
Baylor

Bears hope to change road woes

The No. 11 Baylor football team would like to take the mojo it’s created at McLane Stadium on the road to Manhattan, Kan., this weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert