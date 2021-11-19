Auburn equestrian downs Bears

Auburn avenged a loss to Baylor in last year's NCEA quarterfinals by romping to a 13-7 win Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The No. 2 Tigers (5-2) won every discipline over the No. 3 Bears (3-2), taking fences, reining and flat riding by 3-2 scores, and pulling off a 4-1 decision in horsemanship.
Caroline Fuller and Maddie Vorhies scored for Baylor in fences, while Madaline Callaway and Shelby Clausen collected points in reining, and Emma Fletcher and Savannah Hemby scored in flat riding. Marley Mainwaring scored the lone point for Baylor in horsemanship.
Baylor will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. by hosting No. 6 Fresno State.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
