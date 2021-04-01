Augusta's allure beckons for Baylor golfer Kaur

Like a golfer waiting for Christmas — a much delayed Christmas — Baylor golfer Gurleen Kaur finally will receive her well-earned and well-deserved round of golf (and possibly two rounds) at Augusta National Golf Club at the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur this week.

Postponed last year by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kaur is one of 85 elite female amateur players from around the world who qualified based on their amateur world ranking to participant in the event. It includes the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, a Friday practice round at Augusta National for everyone, and a Saturday championship round for the low 30 scorers.

She opened with a first-round 80 on Wednesday at Champions.

“I’ve been waiting for a while to play,” said the Kingwood, Texas junior and key member of the Lady Bears golf team. “I was ready last year and I’m really ready this year.”

She was excited to qualify last year for her round at Augusta National and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, only to be equally dismayed when the tournament, along with the Masters, was postponed because of the pandemic.

She was hopeful to be able to play when the 2020 Masters event moved to the fall, but was told there would be no amateur event in the fall.