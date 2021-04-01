Augusta's allure beckons for Baylor golfer Kaur

Like a golfer waiting for Christmas — a much delayed Christmas — Baylor golfer Gurleen Kaur finally will receive her well-earned and well-deserved round of golf (and possibly two rounds) at Augusta National Golf Club at the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur this week.
Postponed last year by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kaur is one of 85 elite female amateur players from around the world who qualified based on their amateur world ranking to participant in the event. It includes the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, a Friday practice round at Augusta National for everyone, and a Saturday championship round for the low 30 scorers.
She opened with a first-round 80 on Wednesday at Champions.
“I’ve been waiting for a while to play,” said the Kingwood, Texas junior and key member of the Lady Bears golf team. “I was ready last year and I’m really ready this year.”
She was excited to qualify last year for her round at Augusta National and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, only to be equally dismayed when the tournament, along with the Masters, was postponed because of the pandemic.
She was hopeful to be able to play when the 2020 Masters event moved to the fall, but was told there would be no amateur event in the fall.
“I didn’t know if I would have to re-qualify or if I would even get to play," Kaur said. "This is a huge accomplishment to get to do this. I’ve wanted to do this for a while and was very relieved when I found out we could play this (2021) spring.”
A native of Houston, she began watching the Masters on TV when she was around 10 or 11 years old with her parents, coming in from her constant golf practice to marvel at the vivid green landscape of Augusta National along with the various kinds of flowers and shrubs.
“I love the Masters. I definitely remember when Jordan Spieth won (in 2015), when Bubba (Watson) hit that shot from the trees on No. 10 (2012) and of course when Tiger (Woods) came back to win in 2019.”
But despite her years of Masters viewing, she has never attended a Masters Tournament or stepped on the golf-hallowed ground until her Friday practice round this week.
“I’ve heard from many people it’s hillier than you think and it’s not very easy to walk," she said. "I’ve always heard the greens are extremely fast and hard to read. That will be my biggest challenge, figuring out the greens when I get here.”
Baylor head women’s golf coach Jay Goble has attended the Masters many times and tried to prepare his star junior student for what she will face, but the main thing he said is enjoy the experience and honor she has brought to herself and to Baylor.
“It’s so well-deserving for a player like her who has worked so hard to get here,” Goble said. “It’s a great achievement to qualify for the event and play Augusta National. That’s something I’ve never done.
“I just told her the main thing is enjoy the opportunity. Soak it all in. Her short game will need to be sharp to compete there, but it’s a great chance she has earned with her play, so enjoy the moment.”
Goble said Kaur will be the fourth Baylor golfer to play in a tournament at Augusta National and the first woman, something else she can be proud of.
Because Augusta has lots of rules, especially in the COVID era, she is limited for those who can see her historic moment in person.
Augusta National limits each player to just three tickets for the 2021 event, which includes her caddy, Baylor assistant women’s golf coach Carly Ludwig. So Kaur’s father, Paul Singh, is with her in Augusta along with her sister Ashleen, while the rest of her family in Houston and her Baylor teammates in Waco will follow closely on TV.
Another unique feature at Augusta is that the prized merchandise with the distinctly simple logo is sold only on the grounds of the event and nowhere else any other time of the year. So when she confirmed she would actually be walking the grounds of Augusta National this week, Kaur acquired a long shopping list of gifts for friends and family.
“Oh yes, I have to get a bunch of hats and shirts. A bunch of ball markers, stuff for the head coach and others. I will be very busy," she said.
But the fact that she achieved her long-held goal of qualifying to play in a women’s amateur event, at the famed site of the next week's Masters, is the biggest gift of all.
“I’m more excited than nervous. I’ve anticipated this for a long time and I’m glad to be here,” Kaur said.
Waiting for golfing Christmas has finally paid off for Baylor’s star player.