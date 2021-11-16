 Skip to main content
Australian center Ojianwuna signs with Baylor men
Australian center Ojianwuna signs with Baylor men

Baylor has added center Josh Ojianwuna from the Canberra (Australia) NBA Global Academy to its 2022 class in the early NCAA signing period.

The 6-10, 230-pound Ojianwuna emerged as a high major prospect on the international scene as a sophomore playing for the NBA Academy Africa. The four-star recruit chose Baylor over schools like Houston and Cincinnati.

Baylor now has three players signed in the 2022 class. Five-star shooting guard Keyonte George, the No. 3-ranked national recruit, signed last Wednesday. The Lewisville, Texas, native attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

George was joined by Dillon Hunter, a four-star point guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.

