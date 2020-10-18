Back at it: Bears return to practice for Texas game

The Baylor football team returned to practice Sunday for the first time in 11 days in anticipation of playing Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

The Bears had shut down football activities Oct. 8 following a COVID-19 outbreak. On Oct. 11, Baylor announced that its Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State would be postponed until Dec. 12 at McLane Stadium.

Last Monday, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said that 28 players and 14 members of the football staff had tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, 17 football players were undergoing contact tracing after coming into close contact with positive COVID-19 positive cases.

Baylor will continue to undergo testing this week before facing the Longhorns in the Bears’ first game since losing a 27-21 double-overtime decision to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown.

Baylor must meet Big 12 minimums of 53 available players, including seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback to play the game. Players who test positive must quarantine for 10 days while those undergoing contact tracing must quarantine 14 days.