Back in rhythm on the road: Baylor Lady Bears thump Oklahoma State, 77-58

STILLWATER, Okla. — Like Willie Nelson, the Baylor Lady Bears got back in rhythm on the road again.
Ninth-ranked Baylor distanced itself from host Oklahoma State in the second quarter and stiff-armed the Cowgirls the rest of the way to claim a 77-58 victory on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Lady Bears were coming off a rare home loss when Iowa State beat a rusty Baylor team in the Ferrell Center on Saturday night. At the time, the Lady Bears hadn’t practiced together at length for two weeks due to COVID-19 issues in the program and a prolonged period of restricted team activities.
But Baylor (9-2, 4-1 Big 12) got back to its identity as it ran past Oklahoma State (9-5, 5-3).
The Lady Bears three most veteran players — guards Moon Ursin and DiDi Richards and forward NaLyssa Smith — led the way north of the Red River. Ursin scored a team-high 20 points, Smith added a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Richards filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. The three Lady Bears sat out a combined five minutes of game time, providing constant leadership on the court.
“Who do you rely on? Most coaches rely on the most experienced players in their lineup,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “I thought that NaLyssa might have had one of her finest games this year. She let the game come to her early. … She battled on the boards. She made shots for us in the clutch. She involved her teammates and she didn’t take a break.”
Natasha Mack led Oklahoma State with 21 points, but the Cowgirls couldn’t get within 13 points of Baylor for the entire second half.
The Lady Bears scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, extending a 14-point halftime lead to 24 by the midway point of the third quarter.
“You don’t want them to cut into it,” Mulkey said. “We want to grow, get better as a team and extend it. I thought the way we ended the half and the way we started the second half was very, very positive.”
Ursin made a pair of layups in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter to finish off a first half in which the Lady Bears dominated for long stretches.
After Baylor took a 14-8 lead to start the second quarter, the Lady Bears heated up from the field by getting the ball inside. Smith made two layups to start the second quarter and Ursin added another before Richards hit a short-range jumper to help Baylor stretch out an 11-point lead.
Then Lady Bears freshman Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer from near the top of the key, Richards took the ball to the basket for a layup and Ursin made a pair of free throws. That boosted Baylor to a 32-16 advantage with less than three minutes left before halftime.
Oklahoma State punched back briefly with a 7-0 run as the Cowgirls took advantage of a couple of Baylor turnovers.
But Ursin turned a steal into a layup with 29 seconds left in the quarter and Richards got a steal of her own and found Ursin streaking down court to get another lay in just before the buzzer sounded.
“My teammates were just finding me,” Ursin said. “I was just taking open shots. We were getting out and running on fast breaks, I think all of that was part of it. … It’s extra fun because I got a little break. I was a little winded out there.”
Ursin went to the break with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.
Baylor outrebounded the Cowgirls, 27-17, through the first 20 minutes and the Lady Bears held Oklahoma State to 30.3% shooting from the field in the first half. That indicated that Baylor was spot on its game plan for the Cowgirls.
Mulkey said she wants to see fewer turnovers from the post players and better overall rebounding. But the Lady Bears played to their strength in getting back in the win column.
“Our reputation is we’re going to defend you and we’re going to rebound the ball,” Mulkey said. “When you’re on the road, you can only give them one shot. You can’t let people have a bunch of offensive rebounds. There were some spurts there where they got some. … But for the most part, I thought we understood the value of give them one shot.”