Back in rhythm on the road: Baylor Lady Bears thump Oklahoma State, 77-58

But Ursin turned a steal into a layup with 29 seconds left in the quarter and Richards got a steal of her own and found Ursin streaking down court to get another lay in just before the buzzer sounded.

“My teammates were just finding me,” Ursin said. “I was just taking open shots. We were getting out and running on fast breaks, I think all of that was part of it. … It’s extra fun because I got a little break. I was a little winded out there.”

Ursin went to the break with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Baylor outrebounded the Cowgirls, 27-17, through the first 20 minutes and the Lady Bears held Oklahoma State to 30.3% shooting from the field in the first half. That indicated that Baylor was spot on its game plan for the Cowgirls.

Mulkey said she wants to see fewer turnovers from the post players and better overall rebounding. But the Lady Bears played to their strength in getting back in the win column.