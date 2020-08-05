Back to the future: College basketball will benefit from top players returning

When All-America guard Jared Butler announced that he’s returning to Baylor for his junior season, coach Scott Drew was off-the-charts excited.

Drew is one of the most positive and optimistic people I’ve ever met, but he raised the bar even higher during our Monday morning conversation.

Scott was absolutely giddy because he knows he’ll have a powerhouse team again with both Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague withdrawing from the NBA draft.

But I bet Drew’s reaction wasn’t that much different than many other coaches across the country during the past week.

Many of the top college basketball players with eligibility remaining withdrew their names from the NBA draft as the Aug. 3 deadline approached. They each had different reasons for returning to college, but all had one thing in common.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, players couldn’t work out for NBA teams. Players could interview with teams virtually, but weren’t allowed to travel to team sites to show their skills. There has also been no NBA draft combine where scouts traditionally evaluate players.

All the uncertainty leading up to the Oct. 16 draft contributed to many players choosing to return to college for one more season.