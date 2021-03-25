Back to the grind: Bears strive for consistency in approach against TCU

“There’s not a change of mentality that goes with it. You see some guys who want to force at-bats in certain situations, because they want to be the guy who does it. But at the same time that can really force you to swing at a lot of pitches that you wouldn’t normally swing at.”

Baylor carries a .325 team batting average into this weekend’s series against No. 12 TCU in Fort Worth, a figure that ranks sixth nationally. That’s rather stout. A total of 10 BU batters boast averages of .300 or better. But the Frogs should challenge the Bears with a typically potent pitching staff. The Frogs rank second in the Big 12 with 219 strikeouts and have limited opposing hitters to a .223 average.

Even after dropping the opening two games against the Longhorns last weekend, BU catcher Andy Thomas insisted that the Bears still had the better team, they just hadn’t shown it yet. Baylor seemed to back up that statement in the blowout finale.

It speaks to the confidence of this Baylor team that they can remain buoyant even at times when it appears they might be sinking.