Bakamus joins Arizona staff

Baylor basketball graduate assistant Rem Bakamus has joined new Arizona basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd's staff.
Bakamus will serve as the Wildcats' director of player development after spending the last three years as a graduate assistant in Baylor coach Scott Drew's program.
Bakamus was a walk-on for the Gonzaga basketball team from 2012-17, where Lloyd was an assistant coach under Mark Few.
“Rem brings a ton of energy and excitement to everything he does," Lloyd said. "From being a walk-on at Gonzaga to helping Baylor win a national title this past season, he knows how to impact winning. He will be an outstanding resource for our players because he has a great ability to relate to them on a personal level and I look forward to watching him continue to grow in this role.”
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
