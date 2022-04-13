Baker takes over young room of Baylor receivers

Taking over as Baylor’s wide receivers coach this spring, Dallas Baker says everybody in the room has a clean slate.

That’s perfect for the young but talented group that Baker has inherited.

With Tyquan Thornton expected to be picked in the NFL Draft and RJ Sneed transferring to Colorado for his fifth season, most of the longtime veterans are gone, leaving spots wide open.

“The only thing I pray to God about is for me to help them, but always to remember what it’s like to be 18 to 24 years old,” Baker said. “I think sometimes we forget that. So I want everyone to start with a clean slate. I want everyone’s self esteem to be high. When self esteem is high, there’s no limit to what you can do.”

Baker is a former Florida star who played wide receiver with quarterback Tim Tebow in 2006. He spent three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the 2008 Super Bowl championship team.

For the last seven years, Baker has been a college receivers coach at Warner University, Marshall and one season at Buffalo. Baker served under Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist, a former Baylor defensive back who played with Bears quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell.

“He’s really good friends with Coach Bell,” Baker said. “Coach Mo talked about Baylor a lot. I played with guys like (running back) Paul Mosley and (punter) Danny Sepulveda in the NFL, so I knew about Baylor.”

Sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes is by far the most experienced receiver for the Bears, and he’s dealt with knee injuries much of his career. His best season was 2020 when he made 33 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown, but he’s healthy now and is hoping for a strong finish to his career.

“It has been tough, but I’ve leaned a lot on my faith,” Holmes said. “I just feel like all the stuff I’ve been through, if I can still go out there and do it, I feel like I'm meant to still do it. That’s what’s pushed me.”

Sophomore Monaray Baldwin made just one catch for seven yards last year, but the play everyone remembers is his 48-yard touchdown run on a reverse early in the fourth quarter that propelled the Bears to a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

That experience gave the 5-9, 165-pound Baldwin a lot of confidence heading into spring drills.

“It was a really big confidence boost because I know what I’m capable of," Baldwin said. "But then when I got to show everybody what I’m capable of, it was big for me. It showed that the coaches and the players trusted me to put me in the game at that moment. Now it’s just time for me to work my way up the depth chart, help everybody else out, and show them what I’m capable of.”

Redshirt freshman Javon Gipson is a big target at 6-3, 205 pounds who has the speed to break plays. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, but has still grown a lot this spring as he’s competed with Baylor’s other receivers.

“I feel like I bring a deep threat over the middle, big body, fast, strong hands too,” Gipson said. “I feel like I bring a lot of stuff to the table, and my speed. We know we’re a young group, but at the same time, we still know we’re all dogs. So we’re going to bring it every time, just a lot of energy between us.”

Junior Jaylen Ellis and sophomore Seth Jones are also candidates for playing time, while redshirt freshman walk-on Josh Cameron has made some impressive plays this spring.

“Coming off last year, my main role was just trying to make the travel roster,” Cameron said. “So that really entailed getting on special teams units and stuff like that and just sitting behind guys like Tyquan and RJ. But now is the time where I can solidify myself and try to really make an impact more on the offensive side rather than just doing special teams stuff.”

Since he’s only been on Dave Aranda’s coaching staff since February, Baker is still learning the receivers’ strengths and weaknesses. But he believes he’s begun to establish trust with his players, and that can go a long way.

“I don’t think it matters whether they’re a younger or older room,” Baker said. “Again it goes back to trust. If guys can trust you, you have them. Trust and relationships are the biggest things.”

