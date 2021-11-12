 Skip to main content
Balanced Baylor volleyball tops TCU in four sets
FORT WORTH — Baylor’s trio of former All-America hitters all reached double digits in kills as the Bears beat TCU, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, on Friday night.

Yossiana Pressley led the way with 16 kills for Baylor (15-5, 9-2), but the Bears spread it around nicely. Avery Skinner had 14 kills and Lauren Harrison added 10. Setter Hannah Sedwick, another former All-American, delivered 41 assists while going 4-of-6 on her own kill attempts.

Libero Shanel Bramschreiber topped BU’s defense with 10 digs.

The Bears and Frogs (8-13, 2-9) will meet again on Saturday to complete the season series.

