Balanced Baylor volleyball tops TCU in four sets

FORT WORTH — Baylor’s trio of former All-America hitters all reached double digits in kills as the Bears beat TCU, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, on Friday night.

Yossiana Pressley led the way with 16 kills for Baylor (15-5, 9-2), but the Bears spread it around nicely. Avery Skinner had 14 kills and Lauren Harrison added 10. Setter Hannah Sedwick, another former All-American, delivered 41 assists while going 4-of-6 on her own kill attempts.