Banged-up Bears aim to fix what hurts with a series win

Following a nine-day layoff for final exams, Baylor’s baseball players really need to take a big bite out of the Little Apple.

The Bears’ weekend series at Kansas State in Manhattan pits a pair of teams hovering near the bottom of the nine-team Big 12 standings. Baylor (23-22, 5-13) has a one-game lead (and a series win) over last-place Kansas (20-29, 4-14), while K-State (25-22, 6-12) lingers just ahead of the Bears in seventh place. A series win would go a long way to ensuring Baylor’s place in the Big 12 tournament in two weeks.

Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said the team doesn’t talk about the conference standings in their dugout and locker-room discussions. But it’s nevertheless understood what needs to be done.

“I don’t explain all that to them,” Rodriguez said. “Most of them are really bright, and they understand how to research stuff and they’re pretty good at math, too. So, the biggest thing for us is we just need to go out and play. Winning games fixes a lot of things.”

A late-season surge may not act as a balm to all of Baylor’s aches and pains, but it would still raise the team’s spirits. The Bears have struggled to hang onto leads when they’ve gotten them and ultimately have won only one Big 12 series, over the lowly Jayhawks. Their efforts have been compounded by a spate of injuries, including the loss of two of their starting pitchers in Tyler Thomas and Will Rigney and the usual starting first baseman in Chase Wehsener.

At least the pitching absences have coincided with the return of Blake Helton. The fourth-year junior right-hander was involved in a nasty car accident a few weeks before the regular season and then encountered some back issues related to the accident after pitching in the Bears’ season-opening series against Maryland in February. He missed much of the season before returning in late April.

“It feels really good to be back out there, finally,” Helton said. “I was in the dugout, on the sidelines, watching for a couple of months. It was a long couple of months. It feels good to be back out there and help the team.”

The Bears have brought Helton along slowly, not wanting to jeopardize his long-term health or pitching prospects. But he’ll make his second straight Big 12 Sunday start against the Wildcats. And he worked four solid innings in an intrasquad game last Sunday during the team’s finals break.

“He feels good, which is a great sign,” Rodriguez said. “It’s nice to kind of be on the upswing, for a change, this year. Being able to get a guy like that back, and hopefully in the rotation where he gives us an opportunity to compete. To get us somewhat into the middle of the game would be great.”

Injuries aren’t exactly fun, but they do lead to opportunities. That’s been the case for the likes of Jacob Schoenvogel (.267, 12 runs). He took over in right field following the injury to Wehsener, as Kyle Nevin shifted from the outfield to first base.

Schoenvogel said that he tried to stay ready, rather than force himself to get ready.

“Every day at practice I prepare like I’m going to play the next time we play a game,” said Schoenvogel, who hit his first career home run in an April 30 loss to Texas Tech. “So when something like that does happen I’m ready for it. I’m not pressing when the time comes and worried about what I’m going to do. I’m just going to be myself and whatever happens, happens.”

That’s the same sort of contented mindset the Bears are trying to take into the series against K-State. They know they need to win games. But it’s not advanced calculus. It’s baseball.

Turns out when you’ve had six cortisone shots injected into your spine this year — as was the case for Helton after his accident — you don’t really get that stressed about a ball game.

“It is a must-win series for us, but I don’t know how other guys are taking it,” Helton said. “I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. As long as we go out there and execute the way that we can, we’ll be just fine.”

Bear Facts

The weekend pitching matchups are as follows: Friday — BU RHP Jake Jackson (3-4, 8.93) vs. KSU RHP Blake Adams (4-4, 4.57); Saturday — BU LHP Kobe Andrade (3-3, 5.15) vs. KSU RHP German Fajardo (4-1, 2.18); Sunday — BU RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 5.06) vs. TBD. … While K-State has lagged near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, the Wildcats are tough to beat at home, with a 19-6 record at Tointon Family Stadium. Only Texas Tech (20-3) and Texas (20-7) have more home wins than K-State this year among Big 12 clubs. … One bright spot all season for Baylor has been the middle infield play of shortstop Jack Pineda and second baseman Tre Richardson, who have helped the Bears rank third nationally with 51 double plays turned.

