Baylor women's tennis picked up its fourth-straight win with a 4-1 decision against SMU Monday night at the Hurd Tennis Center, as super senior Paula Barañano clinched the win on court five.

The Bears are now 15-11 and will look to finish the regular season with a trip to Austin, closing out Big 12 play against Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Baylor took the doubles point against the Mustangs. Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov got a quick 6-2 victory on the top court against 56th-ranked Taylor Johnson and Jackie Nylander. Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva put the Bears on the board with a 6-3 win in the two-spot.

In singles, Dimitrov opened with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Maja Makoric on court six. Liubov Kostenko eanred a 6-1, 6-4 win against Nylander on court four before Barañano claimed the match for Baylor in a 7-6 (5), 6-0 battle against Lana Mavor.

The Bears celebrated Senior Night as Barañano wrapped up a five-year collegiate career in Waco and Harvison closed out five semesters with the Bears following her transfer from Alabama after a year and a half with the Crimson Tide.