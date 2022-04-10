Baranano lifts Baylor to 4-3 victory over Kansas

Baylor women’s tennis junior Paula Baranano hung in there in a marathon singles match on the No. 6 court to boost the Bears to a 4-3 victory over Kansas on Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center.
With all other singles matches complete, Baylor and Kansas were locked in a 3-3 tie. That set the stage for Baranano, who outlasted Kansas’ Tiffany Lagarde, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, and clinched the match.
Prior to that, the Bears claimed the doubles point and a pair of singles wins.
Baylor senior Mel Krywoj defeated the Jayhawks’ Sonia Smagina, 6-4, 6-4, on the No. 3 court. And Bears freshman Anita Sahdiieva swept past Kansas’ Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez, 6-1, 6-0.
With the win, Baylor improved its record to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in Big 12 play. The Bears’ season continues when they host Texas in the regular season finale on Saturday back at Hurd Tennis Center.