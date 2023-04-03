Baylor’s McLane Stadium will host a BBQ Cookoff beginning at 9 a.m. on April 22, prior to the Bears’ Green and Gold spring game.

Amateur teams made up of four people will compete for prizes in the pork ribs, chicken wings, brisket and best tailgate dish category. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded, along with a grand champion in each category. To sign up, visit baylor.edu/alumni.

Celebrity judges include Cincinnati Bengals linebacker and former BU star Clay Johnston as well as former BU linemen Connor Galvin, Mo Porter and Grant Miller. Others are ESPN Central Texas radio host Tom Barfield, former BU baseball star Pat Combs, and Baylor faculty members Todd Still, Sandeep Mazumder, Trent Hughes and Adam Contreras.