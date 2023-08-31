Get Clark and Campbell Barrington away from the football field, and it won’t be long until they turn into 12-year-old boys.

Many times, after a brutal practice in the blazing heat, the Baylor offensive linemen will go back to their apartment complex and head to the pool to cool off. It’s only a matter of time until they start wrestling.

Clark’s wife, Brooke, and Campbell’s wife, Hannah, laugh and pull out their phones to record a side of the brothers that they don’t always get to see, but one that has been solidified through years of competitiveness and service.

Maybe a few wedgies, too.

“I think they enjoy that bond, and it’s easy to feel like brothers and revert back to childhood memories,” Their dad, Shawn Barrington, said. “They’ve always kind of just got each other, and had a great relationship.

“It’s been a fun journey.”

It’s a football journey that started on the field of University High in Spokane, Washington, continued at BYU in Provo, Utah, and has come to Waco, where the dynamic duo will help anchor the Bears’ offensive line.

“It’s a (good) one-two punch,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “If you get in Clark’s way, you’ve got Campbell right behind him. I think it’s pretty cool to see. That has helped solidify that offensive unit and have given them a really good identity.”

Finding football Football wasn’t always the focus for Clark and Campbell.

They played just about every sport growing up in Spokane, including basketball, soccer and baseball, which bored Clark, a 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher, to no end.

Clark almost gave up football for good after a winless year on the freshman team at University High, but his parents convinced him to try one more time as a sophomore. After a couple of good seasons and some talk of playing in college, the switch flipped.

Campbell, 18 months younger than Clark, always followed his older brother to practice and was much quicker to focus on football.

“Campbell always enjoyed burying guys, but then he would stick his hand out and help them back up,” Shawn said. “Clark realized he liked burying guys, but left them on the ground and went back (to the huddle).”

The Titans expected to be pretty good in 2015 when Clark was a senior anchoring offensive line as a three-year starter. The only thing missing for then-offensive line coach Adam Daniel was a right tackle.

“Campbell was our guy no matter what,” Daniel said. “Clark on one end and Campbell on the other. The bookends.”

The first time of many.

Acts of service

Shawn remembers his heart stopping for a moment on the day Clark got his mission call from from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Uganda.

It’s not easy for any parent when their child leaves the house, let alone sending them halfway around the world for a two-year mission, but it was something both Barrington boys felt called to do.

“Growing up, service was a big part of what they did,” Shawn said. “They have a strong faith. They wanted to give back. As parents, we tried to not overextend our influence on that and let them find their way.”

Clark battled some health issues in Uganda, overcoming a couple of bouts with bacteria and spending time in the hospital. Campbell overcame some difficult times sleeping on dirt floors during his two-year mission in Mexico.

“They’ve done some hard stuff and seen some hard stuff, so no matter how hot or hard it is in Waco, they know they can get through it,” Shawn said.

That caring mentality was already well-ingrained when they were in Spokane.

Both of them helped Daniel move into his new house closer to University High when he took over as head football coach in 2016. Campbell would watch Daniel’s dog and help take care of his yard when he went out of town.

They would do anything they could to help the school and their community.

“A lot of players saw that and learned that it was the right thing to do,” said Rob Bartlett, former head football coach at current principal at University High. “They led by what they did on a daily basis. People would follow because of the type of people they were.”

Proving it in Provo Former BYU teammates will say that, off the field, Clark and Campbell are so nice, and they’re so much fun to be around.

But when they cross the white line, it’s a different story.

“On the field, they’re pricks,” Shawn said.

BYU wasn’t the first choice for Clark, who was the first one to get recruited. Shawn pitched at Arizona in the 1990s, while his wife, Jacque, was a center on the Wildcats’ women’s basketball team.

BYU was one of the few schools to shave a scholarship waiting even after a two-year mission.

Clark committed not long after Kalani Sitake was named head coach in 2015. Campbell was offered a scholarship as a sophomore when he was tagging along to Provo on Clark’s official visit.

“It’s really contagious, the way the Barringtons treat each other,” Sitake told the Deseret News. “You can see the way they lead, the way they treat each other, that also extends to their teammates. There is that love and appreciation for each other and they also get after each other.”

Clark quickly became a mainstay on the BYU offensive line, starting 40 games, including 37 consecutive starts. He played in 46 total games in four seasons, earning All-America honors in 2021.

Campbell was quickly thrust into a starting role as a true freshman when a regular starter went down with a leg injury and was a freshman All-American. He played in 17 games alongside his brother in Provo.

“I’ll always remember the firsts,” Shawn said. “I remember the first game they started in high school and the first game they started together at BYU. For me, those are some of the biggest moments.”

Earning respect in Waco Clark and Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos have had lots of talks about what life would be like with the Bears.

After losing three six-year players and a four-year starter, the Baylor offensive line has been almost completely rebuilt this season. Senior Gavin Byers is the only player on the roster who has any starting experience at Baylor after he started eight games at right tackle last season.

“We talked a lot about coming in here and earning respect, earning trust. Then you can be a leader,” Mateos said in the spring. “It’s like being a free agent in the NFL, you don’t show up and pound your chest and act like the alpha on day one.”

Mateos and Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes coached Clark for two years at BYU.

Clark is listed as the starting center, a new position for him, while Campbell is inline start at left tackle for the Bears’ when they open the season Saturday night against Texas State.

“They’ve been such a great addition since day one,” Byers said. “The first day they came in, you could tell instantly that they were going to fit perfectly within our offensive line.”

Clark opened up during a team meeting towards the end of fall camp. His message was that he was feeling the pressures of everything, and he wanted to know if he was doing a good job for his teammates.

He wanted to make sure he’d earned the respect that he and Mateos talked about months before.

“He’s a leader that a lot of guys want to be,” seventh-year senior Bryson Jackson said. “Because putting your teammates in front of yourself, I mean, that takes a lot. He’s developed my trust and his team’s trust.”