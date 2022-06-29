Batting a thousand: Former MCC, Baylor shortstop breaks 1,000-win mark as coach

As an All-America shortstop, Greg Dennis was a vital member of McLennan Community College’s 1983 national championship team because of his baseball intelligence, his all-around hitting and fielding skills, and the way he could rally his team together.

The Highlanders finished 58-7 that season, rolling through the NJCAA World Series with five straight wins, complete with Dennis poised in the middle of the action.

“Greg could move people where they should be on the field, he was a great communicator with great instincts,” said former MCC baseball coach Rick Butler. “He really was like a coach on the field.”

Call it foreshadowing. That young shortstop has become a highly successful coach.

During Chattanooga State’s 2022 baseball season, Dennis won his 1,000th game in his 33-year junior college head coaching career.

That’s a major accomplishment in anybody’s book, but it’s especially impressive considering Dennis started Collin County’s baseball program from scratch in 1989 in his first head coaching job.

He built that program into a winner before going back to his hometown in Chattanooga in 2003, leading the Tigers to their first NJCAA World Series appearance in 2010. They’ve continued to win at a high level as Dennis has compiled a 658-314 record at Chattanooga and a 1,006-644 overall record in his coaching career.

“I’m very fortunate, no doubt about that whatsoever,” Dennis said. “My path has been relatively smooth, to be honest. There have been some tough spots, obviously, but that comes with coaching. I’ve been very fortunate to be around people who have guided me and supported me, you can’t last long without that.”

Dennis followed his brother, pitcher Mark Dennis, from Chattanooga to MCC. Mark played for the Highlanders’ first two World Series teams in 1980-81 before Greg moved into the lineup for the 1982-83 seasons that both ended in Grand Junction, Colo.

“Greg was and is one of the most gifted players I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching and working with,” Butler said. “He was the very best defensive fielding infielder I ever had with the glove, and he had the ability to read hitters’ swings and react to the batted ball to put himself in the right place almost all the time. He was a great contact hitter able to do what was necessary in almost all the offensive situations.”

Dennis began to get the urge to coach when he helped instruct a Little League team in the Waco area. By the time he finished his senior year as an all-Southwest Conference shortstop at Baylor in 1985, he was certain what he wanted to do with his life.

After one season playing in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Dennis joined MCC’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant with Butler and assistant Dub Kilgo for the 1986 season. Dennis became a full-time assistant the next two seasons.

“From then up until today, their influence has been so profound on me,” Dennis said. “From dealing with people to recruiting to practice to dealing with discipline, so much of what I do today is rooted in that program both as a player and a coach.”

Dennis’ first head coaching job was a bear for a 27-year-old. Starting the Collin County program from scratch in 1989, Dennis helped raise money for scholarships and built the field.

“Collin was real tough, but I was fortunate that I was young and didn’t know any better,” Dennis said. “I had a lot of enthusiasm and willingness to plow head first. I learned how to build things and how to gauge expectations. I was three or four years into it before we really started turning the corner, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. We built a field and a program from the ground floor up, and it took a lot of sweat and blood.”

With Collin County dropping the baseball program due to financial reasons, Dennis moved back home to Chattanooga in 2003. He experienced immediate success as the Tigers jumped from 28 wins in his debut season to 36 to 42 to 52 in the next three years.

In 2010, Dennis led Chattanooga to its first World Series appearance, as he pulled off the rare double-double of both playing and coaching in the annual Grand Junction event.

“That was one of the few moments in my life that’s really been profoundly impactful to me,” Dennis said. “I had played in the World Series, but I didn’t know if I’d ever get back there again after coming painfully close as an MCC assistant. People don’t realize how warm that city is and how much they appreciate the World Series being there.”

Now 59, Dennis has continued to put strong teams on the field and still loves the challenge of recruiting and developing junior college baseball teams.

“I guess part of the reason I’ve stayed at this level so long is that I really enjoyed it as a player,” Dennis said. “I like the immediacy and urgency to have to get things going as quickly as possible because you know you’re not going to have them here a long time.”

