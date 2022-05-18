Battle-tested Bears get rematch with Tennessee in Elite Eight.

The Baylor men’s tennis team will be walking a familiar road, and a tough one, as the Bears enter the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Thursday at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.

Baylor advanced to the national final match in 2021 before falling, 4-1, against Florida. At the national site, the Bears won duels with TCU, Tennessee and Florida in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. All three opponents are back for more and Baylor could see all three of them again.

First up, the Bears face Tennessee at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Baylor defeated the Volunteers, 4-2, in the national semifinals last spring. But then Tennessee got a measure of revenge by beating the Bears, 4-2, earlier this year at the ITA National Indoor Championships.

“I thought they earned it and exploited us in some areas, both in the doubles and early on in the singles that we needed to learn from,” Baylor coach Michael Woodson said about the loss to the Vols in February. “So, we took good notes. We definitely have done our homework since then.”

Both Baylor (29-3) and Tennessee (25-7) return about half of their lineups from that semifinal match in 2021.

And both programs used last season’s deep run to propel them forward.

Tennessee entered this NCAA tourney as the No. 6 overall seed. The Vols got to this point by defeating Tennessee Tech, 4-0, in the first round and then bested Duke, 4-1, to reach the Super Regional. Tennessee hosted the Super and blanked Florida State, 4-0.

Baylor, the No. 3 national seed, had a little bit more of a fight to get to the Elite Eight. After rolling past Abilene Christian, 4-0, in the first round, the Bears faced old rival Texas A&M. The Aggies pushed Baylor into some dramatic late-match moments, but the Bears prevailed, 4-2, at Hurd Tennis Center.

That earned Baylor the right to host Stanford in the Super Regional. Once again, the Bears survived and advanced, beating the Cardinal, 4-3.

“I thought when the draw came out that we had a really tough draw, especially to get to this point,” Woodsaon said. “And in that moment, to see the guys step up is really exciting for me. But, it’s all part of the process. I feel like these guys know that they’re as good or better than every other team, and that we have an opportunity, and it’s just about going out and proving it on the match court day in and day out. And up to this point, the guys have done a fantastic job of that.”

The winner of the Baylor-Tennessee match will play the Virginia-Florida winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The national final match is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

