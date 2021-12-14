Baylor 2022 signing class heavy up front

With a senior-heavy offensive line on its way out, Baylor is poised to replenish by signing a 2022 class that’s loaded with big men up front.
Six of Baylor’s 19 verbal commitments in the 2022 class are offensive linemen heading into Wednesday's early NCAA signing period.
They include Coppell’s Alvin Ebosele, South Jordan (Utah) Bingham’s George Maile, The Woodlands’ Kaden Sieracki, Cypress Ranch’s Bryce Simpson, Camden (Ark.) Fairview’s Timothy Dawn and Bowie’s Coleton Price.
The Bears also have commitments from five defensive linemen, including Killeen Ellison’s Devonte Tezino, who announced his commitment on Tuesday.
The Bears have four other defensive line commitments, including Mount Pleasant’s Tre Emory and three edge rushers: Lubbock-Cooper’s Kyler Jordan, West Orange-Stark’s Carmello Jones, and Kaian Roberts-Day of Festus, Mo.
One of the most prominent names in Baylor’s new class is Bellville running back Richard Reese, who rushed for 2,261 yards and 35 touchdowns in a 12-1 senior season.
Rockwall-Heath receiver Jordan Nabors is another talented skill player that the Bears will sign after he made 52 catches for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns in an 11-2 2021 season.
The Bears are loading up on tight end with The Woodlands College Park’s Cody Mladenka and Red Oak’s Kelsey Johnson coming on board.
The Bears have commitments from Tenaha linebacker Jeremy Patton, DeSoto cornerback Devyn Bobby, and safeties Reggie Bush from Frisco Independence and Corey Gordon from Putnam City (Okla.) West.
Among Baylor’s 18 commitments, Roberts-Day is a four-star recruit by 247Sports while the rest are three-star recruits.