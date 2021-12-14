Baylor 2022 signing class heavy up front

With a senior-heavy offensive line on its way out, Baylor is poised to replenish by signing a 2022 class that’s loaded with big men up front.

Six of Baylor’s 19 verbal commitments in the 2022 class are offensive linemen heading into Wednesday's early NCAA signing period.

They include Coppell’s Alvin Ebosele, South Jordan (Utah) Bingham’s George Maile, The Woodlands’ Kaden Sieracki, Cypress Ranch’s Bryce Simpson, Camden (Ark.) Fairview’s Timothy Dawn and Bowie’s Coleton Price.

The Bears also have commitments from five defensive linemen, including Killeen Ellison’s Devonte Tezino, who announced his commitment on Tuesday.

The Bears have four other defensive line commitments, including Mount Pleasant’s Tre Emory and three edge rushers: Lubbock-Cooper’s Kyler Jordan, West Orange-Stark’s Carmello Jones, and Kaian Roberts-Day of Festus, Mo.

One of the most prominent names in Baylor’s new class is Bellville running back Richard Reese, who rushed for 2,261 yards and 35 touchdowns in a 12-1 senior season.