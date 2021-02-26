 Skip to main content
Baylor-A&M soccer game canceled
The Baylor-Texas A&M exhibition soccer game scheduled Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field has been canceled due to Big 12 COVID-19 guidelines.

After finishing 3-3-3 last fall in Big 12-only games, Baylor is resuming its season this spring.

The Bears are scheduled to resume regular season play March 6 at 7 p.m. against TCU in Fort Worth. All games involving Big 12 opponents will count as nonconference games this spring.

