Baylor-A&M soccer game canceled

The Baylor-Texas A&M exhibition soccer game scheduled Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field has been canceled due to Big 12 COVID-19 guidelines.
After finishing 3-3-3 last fall in Big 12-only games, Baylor is resuming its season this spring.
The Bears are scheduled to resume regular season play March 6 at 7 p.m. against TCU in Fort Worth. All games involving Big 12 opponents will count as nonconference games this spring.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
