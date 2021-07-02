Baylor A&T adds assistant coach Nolan

The Baylor acrobatics and tumbling program announced the hiring of Alia Nolan as an assistant coach on Friday.

Nolan has been the assistant coach at Gannon University in Erie, Pa., for the last four seasons.

“I am thrilled to add Alia to our coaching staff,” Baylor coach Felicia Mulkey said. “Her experience on the mat as an A&T athlete as well as her coaching experience at Gannon will be valuable to our program. She was a great student-athlete and is a great coach, but is an even better human. She will fit well within our program and within the Baylor family.”

In her time at Gannon, Nolan served as the team's recruiting coordinator, as well as in all facets of team training, practice and preparation and helped lead the Golden Knights to the NCATA National Championships in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Gannon finished the season a perfect 6-0 and ranked No. 5 in the final NCATA rankings.

A native of Reno, Nevada, Nolan was a four-year member and three-time NCATA All-American with the acrobatics and tumbling team at Alderson Broaddus. She graduated with a degree in political science from Alderson Broaddus in 2017 and will earn her master’s in curriculum and instruction from Gannon in August 2021.